the bulletin of 21 March 2022

The positives increased in Sicily for the second consecutive week, but the number of people in intensive care decreased. These are the data that emerge from the usual weekly report referring to the days from 14 to 20 March. According to today’s bulletin, however, 2,798 new Covid cases have been identified in the last 24 hours in Sicily out of 19,625 swabs processed, for a positive rate of 14%. Like every Monday bulletin, they are data that must be taken with a grain of salt.

There are 922 people hospitalized in non-serious wards (+44 compared to yesterday), while in the critical area – where 5 new entries have been registered – there are 59 patients (-1). The healed are 2,049, while the current positives would be (the conditional is a must) 238,489 (+1,627). There are eight deaths recorded, 4 relating to the last three days and the others relating to days prior to 11 March.

These are the cases by province: Palermo 960; Catania 248; Messina 778; Syracuse 200; Agrigento 396; Ragusa 278; Drills 487; Caltanissetta 171; Enna 166. The total is 3,684 because – the Region specifies – there are 886 cases relating to previous days, which have been “loaded” in the provinces, even if it is not specified in which ones.

Covid, the weekly report

“In the week just ended – they write in a note released by the Statistics Office of the Municipality – there was a new increase in the number of new positives, which last week had returned to growth after four weeks. Ordinary hospitalizations increased in hospitals, but the number of people in intensive care has decreased and so have new entrants to the critical area.

In the week just ended, the new positives in Sicily amounted to 48,851, 16.0% more than the previous week. The ratio between positive swabs and swabs carried out also increased, passing from 18.9% to 20.9%.

The number of current positives increased by 3.8%, from 228,192 to 236,862, 8,670 more than the previous week.

There are 235,924 people in home isolation, 8,627 more than the previous week.

The hospitalized are 938, of which 60 in intensive care (data updated to Sunday 20 March). Compared to the previous week, they increased by 43 units (the number of people admitted to intensive care, on the other hand, decreased by 6 units). In the week just ended, 27 new admissions to intensive care were registered (28.9% less than the 38 of the previous week).

The number of healed (659,048) increased by 40,167 compared to the previous week. The percentage of healed out of the total positive was 72.8% (72.2% last Sunday).

The number of deaths reported in the week was 123 (3 more than in the previous week). Overall, 9,860 people have died, and the lethality rate (deaths / total positives) is 1.1% (like last week).

The total hospitalized represent 0.4% of the current positives (the hospitalized in intensive care less than 0.1%).

Compared to the corresponding week a year ago, the new positives went from 5,032 to 48,851 (+ 870.8%), the hospitalized from 876 to 938 (+ 7.1%), the hospitalized in intensive care from 125 to 60 ( -52.0%), new admissions to intensive care from 57 to 27 (-52.6%), deaths from 86 to 123 (+ 43.0%).

The situation in the rest of Italy

The latest report from the ministry of health records 32,573 new cases and 119 deaths. The positivity rate drops to 14.9%. Slight decrease in intensive care (-4), ordinary hospitalizations increase (+298). The resurgence of infections from Covid in Italy continues, even if concentrated more only in some areas of the country. Higher incidence in 8 regions of the Center-South, better the North. From today, Italy will be practically all in the white zone, except Sardinia. According to Agenas, the employment of intensive care, on a daily basis, is stable at 5% in Italy, compared to 37% reached exactly one year ago.