the bulletin of April 5, 2022

With 5,769 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, Sicily exceeds the “wall” of a million cases. This is today’s figure in which, on the basis of the 33,690 processed swabs, the positivity rate stands at 17.1% (+5.1 compared to the previous day). The deaths indicated in the report of April 5 are 43 even if – it is specified – that five refer to April 4, nine to April 3, ten to April 2, five to April 1, one to March 28, one to March 27, one to 25 March, one to 23 March, one to 6 March, one to 7 February, one to 3 February and others to January.

On the hospital front, pressure drops in the wards of ordinary hospitalization where 1,009 people are currently hospitalized (-74 compared to the previous day). In the last 24 hours, twelve intensive care beds have been freed up (with only one daily admission). The current positives are 186,617 (-331) while subjects in home isolation are 185,559 (-461). Almost seven thousand (6,802 to be exact) have been discharged or recovered. The total of new cases, given the misalignment between the day’s data and the sum of the new infections of the individual provinces, actually is 6,514 because 745, the Region specifies, refer to days prior to 5 April.

Data by province

According to the data collected by the Civil Protection, this is the distribution of new cases in the island (in brackets the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic): 1,590 in Palermo (239.782), 1.084 in Catania (211.068), 1.230 in Messina (139.870), 532 in Syracuse (91.071), 448 in Ragusa (74.042), 325 in Caltanissetta (61.542), 670 in Agrigento (77.813), 146 in Enna ( 29.396) and 489 in Trapani (75.787)

The situation from Italy

Coronavirus, today’s bulletin, Tuesday 5 April 2022, records 88,173 new cases out of 588,576 swabs (antigenic and molecular) with a positivity rate of 15%. There is a slight increase in hospitalized patients with symptoms (+5) while the number of patients in intensive care decreases (-12). 57 admissions to critical area wards were registered in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths remains high: 194, for a total of 160,103 victims since the beginning of the pandemic.

