the bulletin of March 18, 2022

New stable cases and decreasing hospitalizations in Sicily. In the last 24 hours, 5,946 Covid infections have been identified on 38,814 swabs, the positivity rate remains stable at 15%. In hospitals there are 858 people admitted to non-serious wards (-16 compared to yesterday), while in intensive care there are 60 patients (-5) and three new admissions have been registered. Another 19 victims, bringing the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 9,833.

The healed are 6,368, but as written some time ago by PalermoToday the accounts don’t add up. And this is why the Region is asking the various Asps to update the number of healed since Sicily has a number of current positives (233,721, +1,906 compared to yesterday) which is almost double that of Lombardy. It is clear that at least between 100 and 150 thousand healed are missing from the appeal. At the moment the island would be the region with the most positives in Italy.

The map of infections by province: a Palermo 2.022, 1,135 in Catania, 1,468 in Messina, 1,009 in Agrigento, 620 in Syracuse, 602 in Ragusa, 723 in Trapani, 541 in Caltanissetta and 173 in Enna. As usual, 2,347 cases relating to days prior to March 17 were loaded in the provinces.

The case of the healed in Sicily: because they are far fewer than in the rest of Italy

Covid in the rest of Italy

According to today’s bulletin, there are 76,250 new cases in Italy, against 79,895 yesterday but above all 53,127 last Friday: a 44% increase on a weekly basis. The processed swabs are 490,883 (yesterday 529,882), with a positivity rate that rises from 15.1% to 15.5%. The deaths are 165 (yesterday 128): the total victims since the beginning of the pandemic are 157,607. There is a slight increase in hospitalizations: intensive care units are one more (yesterday -4) with 47 admissions per day, and they reach a total of 474, while ordinary hospitalizations increase by 6 units (yesterday -13), 8,403 in all.