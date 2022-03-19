the bulletin of March 19, 2022

In the last 24 hours, 6,107 Coronavirus infections have been diagnosed on the island. This is the data that emerges for Sicily in the bulletin released by the Ministry of Health to follow the progress of the pandemic in Italy. The positivity rate, considering the 40,165 processed swabs, rises from 15 to 15.20%. The deaths indicated in the report are 15 (9,848 since the start of monitoring) even if it is specified that 2 refer to March 18, March 7 to March 17, March 3 to 16, March 1 to 15, February 1 to 6 and 1 to 13 January.

The situation is stable in the hospitals where 852 people are hospitalized in the Covid ordinary wards, -6 compared to the previous day. Same situation in intensive therapies where to date the number of beds occupied are 58 (+2) with 3 new entrances. In the box of discharged / recovered there is a +8.395 (656.823 since the beginning of the pandemic). The current positives are 233,166 (-555), while the subjects in home isolation are a total of 232,256.

The total of new cases, given the misalignment between the day’s data and the sum of the new infections of the individual provinces, actually makes 7,855 because 1,748 – the Region specifies – refer to days prior to 18 March.

Data by province

According to the data collected by the Civil Protection, this is the distribution of new cases on the island (the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in brackets): 1,777 in Palermo (213,529)908 in Catania (198.031), 1.787 in Messina (120.211), 524 in Syracuse (83.847), 626 in Ragusa (67.113), 492 in Caltanissetta (56.141), 807 in Agrigento (67.758), 153 in Enna (26.507) and 781 in Trapani (66,700)

The point about the vaccination campaign

The percentage of vaccinated in Sicily (over 12 with full cycle or single dose) reaches 82.61% (89.69% in Italy). Data updated at 6.18am on March 19, 2022.

This is the age distribution of vaccines considering the completed cycles and single doses: 80,322 out of an audience of 310,396 for the age group 5-11 years (25.88%); 317,478 out of 401,213 age group 12-19 (79.13%); 449,363 out of 532,526 in the 20-29 age group (84.38%); 475,824 out of 580,626 age group 30-39 (81.95%); 578,867 out of 682,702 age group 40-49 (84.79%); 658,248 out of 745,737 age group 50-59 (88.35%); 563,807 out of 610,639 age group 60-69 (92.33%); 430,380 out of 467,157 age group 70-79 (92.13%); 291,091 out of 324,595 over 80 (89.68%).

These, on the other hand, are the percentages for the additional dose or the booster: 33.21% for the age group 12-19; 53.32% for the 20-29 range; 50.86% for the 30-39 range; 58.87% for the 40-49 range; 67.80% for the 50-59 range; 75.99% for the 60-69 range; 78.45% for the 70-79 range; 76.54% for the over 80 group.

Coronavirus, today’s bulletin on Saturday 19 March 2022

• new cases: 74,024, yesterday 76,250;

• swabs (antigenic and molecular): 478,051, yesterday 490,883;

• deaths: 85, yesterday 165;

• hospitalized with symptoms: 8,319, yesterday 8,403;

• hospitalized in intensive care: 471, yesterday 474;

• daily admissions to intensive care: 56, yesterday 47;

• currently positive: 1,147,519, yesterday 1,120,221;

• total cases: 13,800,179, yesterday 13,724,411;

• total deaths: 157,692, yesterday 157,607.