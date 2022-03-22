the bulletin of March 22, 2022

Continue the tail sweep of the fourth wave. In fact, all Covid indicators remain on the rise: from hospitalizations to new infections to the positivity rate. In Sicily in the last 24 hours there are 6,726 new infections, identified on 36,163 processed swabs with a positivity rate of 18.5%. Still on the hospitalizations: in the ordinary regime there are 946 people (+24 compared to yesterday), while in intensive care they are 59 (stable compared to yesterday) with 6 new entrants. The number of deaths reported is high: 30. Of these, 19 refer to the last two days, while the rest refer to past days. The number of healed is high, 8,271, while the current positives become 237,789 (-700).

The subdivision of the cases into the nine provinces instead sees Palermo with 1,452 cases, Catania 824, Messina 1,564, Syracuse 675; Agrigento 1.014, Ragusa 651, Trapani 624, Caltanissetta 529 and Enna 268. The total is 7,601 because – the Region specifies – there are 875 cases relating to previous days, which were “loaded” in the provinces, even if it is not specified in which .

The situation in Italy

In the last 24 hours, 96,365 new cases of Covid were registered in Italy, while yesterday they were 32,573. The swabs made are 641,896 (yesterday 218,216). The percentage of positives considering the total of swabs – therefore molecular more antigenic rapid – is 15% (yesterday it was 14.9%). 197 deaths (including some recounts), 8 fewer beds occupied in intensive care than yesterday. This is the picture that emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health of 22 March. In terms of hospitalizations, there are a total of 455 Covid patients in intensive care, with 47 new entries, while in the ordinary wards they are 8,969 (+241). Occupation of hospitals continues to remain under control and wards are under less and less pressure.

