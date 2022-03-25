the bulletin of March 24, 2022

There are 6,748 new Covid cases in Sicily out of 39,831 tampons processed and 18 deaths in today’s bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health. The positivity rate is 16.9% (yesterday it was close to 14%). Even today the number of hospitalized is decreasing: in non-serious wards there are 920 people (-7), while in intensive care there are 63 patients (+1) and there are three new entries. The healed are 12,136, while the current positives would be 234,895 (4,514 less than the previous day). The data confirm the trend towards an increase in infections as also reported by the weekly bulletin released today from the Region.

The Region announces that of the 18 deaths reported today, six refer to 23 March, nine to 22 March, one to 4 March and one to 18 February. These are the new cases by province: Palermo 2.083; Catania 1,077; Messina 1,393; Syracuse 541; Agrigento 838; Ragusa 494; Drills 658; Caltanissetta 375; Enna 181. The total is 7,640 because – the Region specifies – there are 892 cases relating to previous days, which have been “loaded” in the provinces, even if it is not specified in which ones.

Covid in Italy

Looking at the whole country, there are 81,811 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 76,260. The victims are 182 instead (yesterday there were 153). There are 545,302 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 513,744. The positivity rate is 15%, up slightly from 14.8% yesterday. On the other hand, 447 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 19 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 41. There are 9,029 hospitalized in ordinary wards, 90 more than yesterday. There are 1,245,803 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 18,913.