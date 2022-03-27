the bulletin of March 26, 2022

In Sicily, in the last 24 hours, another 5,491 new infections have been recorded. This is the figure that emerges from the bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health to monitor the progress of the pandemic in Italy. On the island, the positivity rate, on the basis of the 36,985 processed swabs, drops from 15.1 to 14.8% (-0.3%). Nineteen deaths related to Covid even if, it is specified in the report, five deaths are to be attributed to March 25, thirteen to March 24 and one to March 1.

The situation in Sicilian hospitals continues to remain stable: 902 people (-1 compared to the previous day) are hospitalized in Covid wards. Of these 62 (-4) occupy one of the intensive care beds where overall, in the last 24 hours, there is only one entry. The number of current positives fell by 4,725 units and stood at 228,669. The number of healed / discharged is high: 11,471. Currently 227,705 people are in home isolation.

The total of new cases, given the misalignment between the day’s data and the sum of the new infections of the individual provinces, actually amounts to 6,765 because 1,274, the Region specifies, refer to days prior to 26 March.

Data by province

According to the data collected by the Civil Protection, this is the distribution of new cases in the island (in brackets the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic): 1.761 in Palermo (226.164)796 in Catania (203.480), 1.340 in Messina (129.051), 492 in Syracuse (87.141), 400 in Ragusa (70.455), 378 in Caltanissetta (58.581), 674 in Agrigento (72.826), 310 in Enna (27.774) and 614 in Trapani (70,887)

The point about the vaccination campaign

The percentage of vaccinated in Sicily (over 12 with full cycle or single dose) reaches 82.76% (89.78% in Italy). Data updated at 6.19 on 26 March 2022.

This is the distribution by age of vaccines considering the completed cycles and single doses: 81,309 out of an audience of 310,396 for the age group 5-11 years (26.20%); 318,434 out of 401,213 age group 12-19 (79.37%); 450,502 out of 532,526 in the 20-29 age group (84.52%); 476,614 out of 580,626 age group 30-39 (82.09%); 579,683 out of 682,702 age group 40-49 (84.91%); 659,166 out of 745,082 age group 50-59 (88.47%); 564,583 out of 610,639 age group 60-69 (92.46%); 430,932 out of 467,157 age group 70-79 (92.25%); 291,605 out of 324,595 over 80 (89.84%).

These, on the other hand, are the percentages for the additional dose or the booster: 34.11% for the age group 12-19; 53.99% for the 20-29 range; 51.52% for the 30-39 range; 59.47% for the 40-49 range; 68.33 for the 50-59 range; 76.44% for the 60-69 range; 78.79% for the 70-79 range; 76.86% for the over 80 group.