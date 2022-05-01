the bulletin of May 1, 2022

The number of new Covid infections on the island continues to decline. 2,817 cases have been ascertained in the last 24 hours on the basis of the 23,420 swabs processed, with the positivity rate passing from 14.5 to 12%. The deaths indicated in the bulletin released for May 1st by the Ministry of Health are 12, but even in this case they would all refer to days prior to April 29th.

The situation is stable in hospitals with 802 (-10 compared to the previous day) people hospitalized in the Covid ordinary wards. The same goes for intensive care: the number of beds occupied remains unchanged (46) but there are three new entries of patients who needed to be transferred. Over two thousand people discharged or healed, 116,344 current positives.

The total of new cases, given the misalignment between the day’s data and the sum of the new infections of the individual provinces, is actually 3,652 because 835, the Region specifies, refer to days prior to April 29. The rules also change from today relating to the use of masks on public transport or in commercial activities and those relating to the green pass.

Data by province

According to the data collected by the Civil Protection, this is the distribution of new cases in the island (in brackets the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic): 735 in Palermo (267.373), 693 in Catania (232.330), 962 in Messina (160.413), 295 in Syracuse (101.416), 202 in Ragusa (81.060), 160 in Caltanissetta (66.872), 269 in Agrigento (87.788), 25 in Enna ( 32,274) and 311 in Trapani (86,139).

The point about the vaccination campaign

The percentage of vaccinated in Sicily (over 12 with full cycle or single dose) reaches 83.52% (90.01% in Italy). Data updated at 6.17 on May 1st 2022.

This is the distribution by age of vaccines considering the completed cycles and single doses: 83,044 out of an audience of 310,396 for the age group 5-11 years (26.75%); 320,462 out of 401,213 age group 12-19 (79.87%); 451,835 out of 532,526 in the 20-29 age group (84.85%); 478,567 out of 571,206 age group 30-39 (83.78%); 581,412 out of 682,702 age group 40-49 (85.16%); 661,261 out of 729,464 age group 50-59 (90.65%); 566,002 out of 610,639 age group 60-69 (92.69%); 431,989 out of 467,157 age group 70-79 (92.47%); 292,492 out of 324,595 over 80 (88.74%).

These, on the other hand, are the percentages for the additional dose or the booster: 36.17% for the age group 12-19; 55.63% for the 20-29 range; 54.04% for the 30-39 range; 60.90% for the 40-49 range; 71.28% for the 50-59 range; 77.59% for the 60-69 range; 79.62% for the 70-79 range; 76.31% for the over 80 group.