the bulletin of May 7, 2022

The virus continues to slowly let go of the island. There are 2,771 new cases of Covid recorded in Sicily in the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate which, based on the 17,709 swabs processed, rises from 15 to 15.6%. Fourteen deaths indicated in the bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health in which it is specified that only 5 are from yesterday while the others refer to the previous days.

The Covid ordinary wards are slowly emptying in Sicilian hospitals: currently 723 people are hospitalized (-22 compared to yesterday); 38 (-2) beds are occupied in intensive care, with four admissions on the last day. To date, 112,760 subjects are currently positive, of which 111,999 are home isolation. Just over three thousand recovered / discharged.

The total of new cases, given the misalignment between the day’s data and the sum of the new infections of the individual provinces, is actually 3,044 because 273, the Region specifies, refer to days prior to 7 May. The rules have changed since May 1st relating to the use of masks on public transport or in commercial activities and those relating to the green pass.

Data by province

According to the data collected by the Civil Protection, this is the distribution of new cases in the island (in brackets the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic): 711 in Palermo (267,373)599 in Catania (236.379), 312 in Messina (163.304), 303 in Syracuse (103.382), 234 in Ragusa (82.516), 199 in Caltanissetta (68.042), 290 in Agrigento (89.618), 64 in Enna (32.828) and 332 in Trapani (87,618).