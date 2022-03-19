the bulletin of Saturday 19 March 2022

There have been no new deaths from Covid in Trentino in the last 24 hours. This is accounted for by the daily bulletin of the Provincial Health Services Agency, which reports 425 new positive cases, almost all asymptomatic or pauci-symptomatic: 11 were detected in the molecular (out of 194 tests carried out) and 414 in the antigenic (out of 3,375 tests carried out). The molecular then confirm 10 positivity intercepted in recent days by rapid tests.
Anti Covid vaccination campaign “Free from the virus, free to live” [
Archivio Ufficio Stampa PAT, CCBY-NC]
The situation of new infections by age group is as follows:
between 0-2 years: 8
in 3-5 years: 7
between 6-10 years: 16
between 11-13 years: 13
between 14-18 years: 28
between 19-39 years: 109
between 40-59 years: 123
between 60-69 years: 50
between 70-79 years: 37
80 or older: 34.
As regards the hospital front, there are decreasing data: currently there are 29 hospitalized patients (6 fewer), of which 1 in resuscitation (stable). Yesterday 3 new hospitalizations and 9 discharges were registered.
Yesterday there were 3 classes with suspension of face-to-face teaching.
The new healed are 317, for a total that has reached 139,868 since the beginning of the pandemic. The vaccinations administered reached 1,199,239, of which 426,236 second doses and 323,125 third doses.
(sv)