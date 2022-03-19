the bulletin of Saturday 19 March 2022

The situation of new infections by age group is as follows:

between 0-2 years: 8

in 3-5 years: 7

between 6-10 years: 16

between 11-13 years: 13

between 14-18 years: 28

between 19-39 years: 109

between 40-59 years: 123

between 60-69 years: 50

between 70-79 years: 37

80 or older: 34.

As regards the hospital front, there are decreasing data: currently there are 29 hospitalized patients (6 fewer), of which 1 in resuscitation (stable). Yesterday 3 new hospitalizations and 9 discharges were registered.

Yesterday there were 3 classes with suspension of face-to-face teaching.

The new healed are 317, for a total that has reached 139,868 since the beginning of the pandemic. The vaccinations administered reached 1,199,239, of which 426,236 second doses and 323,125 third doses.