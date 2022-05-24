The bumpit hairstyle that prevailed in the 2000s is again a trend

Thus, the effect by the 2000s has had an effect on the generation Z, who never tire of paying homage to that decade with both fashion and beauty trends. On Instagram there are more than 2,400,000 results with the up tog #2000s, and more than 1,100,000 for #2000 throwbacks. Among the styles that are being reborn stands out the bumpit hairstyle in the Chinese social network, one that they carried in the past with pride Haris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian either Beyonce.

What is the trend bumpit hairstyle of the 2000s?

The bumpit hairstyle It is achieved in a very simple way, so it can accompany the llook on trend to change style. To do this, it is only necessary to adjust a central strand of our hair with pins backwards. In this way our face is clear and we can continue to wear the loose hair, with the freedom to decide to iron it (as was the case in the 2000s) or wear it natural. The collected back also admits volume, something that we can achieve with a comb and hairspray, using the crepe.

In the past, celebrities like Eva Mendez, Beyonce, Lindsay Lohan Y kim kardashian wore this updo on red carpets and the street stylealso including volume in the lower area, applying crepe all over hair, responding to the grandiloquence of the hairstyles of that time. The simplicity and versatility of it made it a look suitable for both day-to-day and formal commitments.

In turn, it was highly replicated among the young generations of the moment, since it prevailed in prominent personalities of television programs that gained great popularity, such as with Lauren Conrad from The Hills (2006) or with Snooki of TI have Jersey Shore (2009), who preferred the bumpit in long straight hair.