the burst without Mr. Pokora, stayed at home with their sons

Radiant with a neon and flashy top and mini-skirt, Christina Milian made her big comeback at Coachella on April 16, 2022. Accompanied by her friend Karrueche Tran, the two American stars posed, not hesitating to show themselves very sensual and to cuddle in front of the photographers. For his part, the ex of Chris Brown was adorned with a long purple crochet dress and huge high compensated shoes. Both wearing braids, Christina Milian and her BFF had a good time in the sun with other personalities like Sara Sampaio, Olivia Culpo and Elsa Hosk.

During this time, Mr. Pokora remained wisely with the children. On Instagram, the singer has also unveiled images of their sons Isaiah (born in January 2020) and Kenna (born in April 2021). Having gone for a walk with them, we thus discover the youngest crawling in a playground for children while the eldest is already walking valiantly like a grown-up (see slideshow)!

Very happy with Mr. Pokora (with whom she has been in a relationship since 2017), the mother of Violet (12 years old, fruit of her love with The-Dream) confided a few months ago to be fulfilled in this blended family of 3 children: “Watch out, family of 5! Sometimes I have to pinch myself because I can’t believe it’s true. I am really a mother of 3 children! (It happened fast, lol). It really is such a blessing. Watching our little guys grow up…

