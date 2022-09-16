The business that hides the red carpet

At international film, series and music awards ceremonies, there is less and less talk about the nominees or possible winners and more about the red carpet, that parade of celebrities who wear the best and most exclusive haute couture designs. Behind the scenes of this fashion extravaganza is a millionaire business in which everyone collects their cachet: actresses and actors, designers and luxury firms, stylists, makeup artists, hairdressers, among many others.

Similarly, television broadcasting ceased to be the most important showcase -and the main source of income- to give a brand notoriety. Social media posts and most clicked looks are now the best positioning resource for a company: quantifiable in pesos, dollars and euros that may or may not arrive through direct sales.

everyone gets paid

Preparing the perfect look for the Oscars, the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the Venice Film Festival or Cannes is a job that begins several months before the event. The most recognized stylists officiate as strategic mediators between the designers and the actors to choose each aspect of the presentation. A successful result is beneficial for all parties, while the opposite case can be a stain on the image of the artist and the brand. There is no room for error.

Hairstylist Jessica Pastor, who has worked with Emily Blunt, Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock, revealed that you could earn between $30,000 and $50,000 for landing a deal between a major fashion house and a celebrity; while the famous one herself could charge between 100 and 250 thousand dollars for wearing a dress on the red carpet. “It’s something very common, and in all areas. Jewelers pay, shoemakers pay, tampon companies pay, everyone pays!” Pastor acknowledged.

The process can start from the design house, the image consultant or the star, but more likely, the dress, shoes, jewelry, hair and makeup will be determined in an office in Paris or Los Angeles and that each decision be resolved as a team based on hundreds of variants, which go far beyond how much or how little the person who will use it likes it.

Anne Hathaway, for example, received $750,000 in 2011 from Tiffany. & Co. to wear her jewelry during that year’s Oscars. Gwyneth Paltrow earned $500,000 for wearing Louis Vuitton jewelry on the same red carpet.

The sums escalate when the actresses are hired as the exclusive face of a particular firm, being forced to wear dresses of that brand throughout the awards season. A few years ago, Jennifer Lawrence signed a contract with Dior for 15 million dollars. A bet that proved to be a great investment when the artist starred in a monumental -and viral- fall after winning the Oscar for Best Actress in 2014, dressed in the most expensive dress in the history of the gala: 4 million dollars.

The Lady Gaga’s hairstylist, Brandon Maxwell, also shared his opinion on the relationship between stylists, celebrities and money. “The purpose of having a stylist is so you can make more money, more people will hire you or the brand you’re using, so you boost sales. It’s all wrapped up in money. This is Hollywood, we’re not in church “.

Emilie Legendre, Elie Saab’s Head of Communication, is installed throughout the Cannes festival in the brand’s showroom. About the process, he says that it begins months before the event: “We send dresses to the actresses who request them, we do the fittings in Los Angeles and Paris and we talk with the important stylists and publicists, but we do not send dresses to the actresses who do not request them , that would be a bit degrading to the brand.”

Dozens of brands and designers confirmed to Vogue that they began to give greater importance to awards and the red carpet in general, since the year 2000. Since then,Increase the number and reach of online publications and social network users who multiply the exposure of each look.

Less audience, more clicks

The 2021 edition of the Oscar Awards reached a new historic low in ratings. According to Nielsen, a company specializing in consumer measurement, the audience for this award was one of the lowest in history with just 9.85 million viewers. On the other hand, the levels of online exposure are higher than ever: the chosen celebrity shares images on their networks, users reply, the media publishes, the memes go viral and the posts extend for days, months and even years after the event. .

The digital age boosted the reach of the red carpetNow brands can measure the impact of their own channels and use influencers and media to ride the wave. Launchmetrics analyzed the 2018 Met Gala to see who generated the most comments out of the top ten brands that dressed celebrities.

On that occasion, Versace dressed several celebrities and stood out for the Katy Perry look. It was the most commented firm on networks and received more than twice the number of mentions than Marc Jacobs, the second most commented. These mentions translated into nearly $12 million in Media Impact Value (MIV) for the brand. Louis Vuitton, on the other hand, only made around a tenth of the impact with $1.7 million in MIV.

The right celebrity, at the right event

All the designers carry out an exhaustive study to see which famous person can best represent the image and vision of the brand. The selection criteria go beyond beauty and are take into account positions on sustainability, feminism (especially after the #MeToo movement that began in Hollywood), future projects, presence on the networks, personal life, among many others.

The celebrity’s speech, whether he is a presenter at the event, whether he wins or not can significantly influence the brand, for better or worse, and the red carpet remains the best platform to position oneself and generate value.

The choice of the celebrity is not the only important one, it is also determine the event with the greatest impact where you can show off. According to a Nielsen Social Content Ratings report during the 2019 awards season, the awards show with the most mentions on social media was the Grammy’s with 26.2 million interactions. The Oscars were in second place with 17.7 million mentions, the Mtv Music Awards reached third position (12.2 million), the Golden Globes had 8.6 million mentions on different platforms and in fifth place was a Latin American award, the Lo Nuestro Awards with 5.5 million online references.

The investment by brands and designers is great, it is true. However, it is quite a profitable marketing strategy in the digital age. Success on the red carpet may not translate into sales, but it’s not just about selling dresses, it’s about gaining unlimited publicity.