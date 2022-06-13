The businesses and investments of Marco Antonio Solís that you will not believe

El Buki, Marco Antonio Solís is one of the artists who has best known how to win over his audience and not only that, he has also known how to cultivate, care for and multiply a considerable fortune. He is undoubtedly one of the most listened to musicians in the region and that can be seen in some numbers such as his networks where he accumulates approximately 2 million followers.

“El Buki” together with his wife, the beautiful Cristy Solís, enjoy the fortune they generate but also know how to take care of it since both have great talents for administration, making their money not only last but also grow.

Marco Antonio SolisIn addition to his musical activities, he develops others that are very lucrative and whose commitments are not found on stage. One is its luxurious brand of Tequila and the other is its beautiful and luxurious hotel.

The hotel is called “Mansion Boutique Hotel Solis“and it is a business that he owns with his wife Christy Solis since both are administrators of this beautiful luxury hotel that they started as a business outside of show business.

Source: Instagram Marco Antonio Solís

This hotel offers architecture of the highest level although it is easily accessible and a privileged view of the historic center of the city, with several luxury suites, restaurant, babysitter and room service twenty-four hours a day, being a great source of income for marriage made up of Christy Solis Y Marco Antonio Solis.