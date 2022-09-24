The businesswoman lets go and offers herself a mansion in Malibu for 70 million dollars!

And a new home for Kim Kardashian, one! Already the owner of two “secondary” houses in Hidden Hills, a luxury apartment and a vacant lot in the Madison Club of La Quinta, the ex of Kanye West has just acquired a mansion by the sea in Malibu. The price of this house? $70 million. Or, the most expensive real estate transaction of the year. If the most famous businesswoman in the United States bought this sublime property from the hedge fund manager, Adam Weiss, the latter had himself acquired this property from Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber .

A mansion of more than 600 square meters

Located on a plot of over 12,000 square meters, the mansion covers almost 700 square meters. In total, it has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Downstairs is a huge room with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that offer panoramic ocean views. We also find a lounge and dining area, a multimedia room, a gourmet kitchen with central island, but also a bar and a large terrace.

The master suite (with ocean view) has a fireplace, sitting area, 2 separate bathtubs and walk-in closets. The latter is on the same floor as 2 other bedrooms which also have their own bathrooms. Finally, a 4th room used as a multimedia room can also be used as an office or an additional bedroom. In addition, the mansion has a garage capable of accommodating up to 3 cars with ample parking for guests. In other words, a dream house just steps from Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Eisner and… Kanye West.

VB

See also: