The butterfly haircut is imposed this summer and we love it

The advantage is that it offers dream versatility for those of us who are thinking of cutting our hair, but without having to compromise. You can incorporate cropped shoulder-length layers, which add lightness and can create the illusion of midi, lob or bob cuts in the front when the rest of the hair is pushed back. You can also wear your hair forward and take advantage of the XXL waist-length locks if you want something more whimsical.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

And when you put your hair up, you can take out the shorter sections for a boho texture with lots of volume that frames your features.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

This cut brings out the best in long and short hair, giving shape, length, strength and attitude, so it makes sense that some of our favorite influencers and celebrities, like Matilda Djerf and Hailee Steinfeld, are huge fans. And, with the search term #butterflycut growing on TikTok, expect to see it more often as the style goes stratospheric.

This interests you:

The Pixie haircut: all its keys

The mohawk haircut, the trend that will sweep in spring

Do you know the Slice Bob haircut? Gives a lot of volume