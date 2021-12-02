Business

The cable car is transformed into an electric minibus: the first prototype in the world is from an Italian company

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

It is called ConnX and it is a special cable car designed and patented by the South Tyrolean company Leitner of the HTI group, which defines this vehicle in a press release as “the first system in which the cable car becomes a minibus with wheels”. This video shows how the prototype of the cabin works which, once it reaches the station, turns autonomously into an electric minbius to continue its journey on the road. ConnX is in fact based on a simple concept: the connection between cableway systems and land electric mobility.

Klaus Erharter, technical director of Leitner, explains the reasons that led to the development of the project as follows: “At the basis of the idea is the concept of sustainable passenger transport. means of transport to another. Areas in an urban context that are not accessible to cable cars, such as railway stations or subway stations, are thus reached by self-driving vehicles “.

Leitner is one of the leading companies in the ropeway production sector: it has its headquarters in Vipiteno and production plants also in France and Normandy.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

To dry your laundry quickly in winter, avoiding the stench of humidity, these simple steps are enough

2 weeks ago

On the stock market, sales are triggered due to this fear and now the markets are shaking

2 weeks ago

Bitcoin plots a breakout from a classic ‘bull pennant’ as whales pile up

3 weeks ago

IntesaSanpaolo accounts, the numbers for the first nine months of 2021

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button