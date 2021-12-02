The cable car is transformed into an electric minibus: the first prototype in the world is from an Italian company

It is called ConnX and it is a special cable car designed and patented by the South Tyrolean company Leitner of the HTI group, which defines this vehicle in a press release as “the first system in which the cable car becomes a minibus with wheels”. This video shows how the prototype of the cabin works which, once it reaches the station, turns autonomously into an electric minbius to continue its journey on the road. ConnX is in fact based on a simple concept: the connection between cableway systems and land electric mobility.

Klaus Erharter, technical director of Leitner, explains the reasons that led to the development of the project as follows: “At the basis of the idea is the concept of sustainable passenger transport. means of transport to another. Areas in an urban context that are not accessible to cable cars, such as railway stations or subway stations, are thus reached by self-driving vehicles “.

Leitner is one of the leading companies in the ropeway production sector: it has its headquarters in Vipiteno and production plants also in France and Normandy.