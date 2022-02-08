The Cadillac Escalade arrives in Italy

SYMBOL OF WEALTH – The Cadillac Escalade, since its introduction in 1999, it has become a true symbol of luxury in the United States. In 2021 the fifth generation of the great American SUV, completely renewed but always faithful to the recipe that made it successful. Today this model is also available in Italy through the sales network of the official importer, the Cavauto Group.

A “MONSTER” ON THE ROAD – The Cadillac Escalade it is certainly not small by Italian standards and is available in the normal version (538 cm long, 205 wide and 194 high, with a wheelbase of 307 cm) or with a long wheelbase (which reaches 576 cm in length, 206 in width, 194 in height, with a wheelbase of 340 cm). Inside the passenger compartment there is space for seven people arranged in three rows of seats. The boot is 722 liters, and reaches 1,117 in the long wheelbase version.

PETROL OR DIESEL – The Cadillac Escalade is available with motor 6.2 V8 petrolan aspirated with a power of 420 HP at 5600 rpm and a torque of 624 Nm at 4100 rpm, for acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.6 seconds, or with the 6-cylinder in-line turbodiesel 3.0 Duramax capable of 277 hp at 3750 rpm and 624 Nm at 1500 rpm. On request, petrol-LPG bi-fuel with a 122-liter Prins BiFuel system is also available. All versions are combined with the 10-speed Hydra-Speed ​​automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

REFINED SUSPENSIONS – The Cadillac Escalade is based on a frame with side and cross members but the American house has developed a system of adaptive suspension with air springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers: the system uses sensors to continuously “read” the road and change the compression of the shock absorbers, thus reacting in real time according to driving and road conditions. However, the user can manually lower the suspensions by 5 cm in order to facilitate the boarding and alighting of passengers. At the rear the scheme is a refined independent multi-link.

A TRIUMPH OF SCREENS – A lot of technology inside the Cadillac Escalade where there are three generously sized screens: one of 7.2 “on the driver’s left, one of 14.2” behind the steering wheel to provide essential information while driving, and one of 16.9 “for the system multimedia. The rear occupants can instead count on two 12.6 ”touch screens. There is also an augmented reality system that projects the directions of the navigator “mixing” them with real images, the Surround Vision, which provides four high-resolution cameras that monitor the view around the car at 360 °.

PRICES AT NABABBO – Two versions are available for the Cadillac Escalade. There Sportwith grille and black finishes, has a starting price of 138,980 euros (VAT and mass on strda excluded), the Sport Platinum reaches 162,480 in the long wheelbase version. The choice of the engine, between diesel and petrol, does not affect the price, which therefore remains the same. A series of packages are available on request that improve the already rich equipment.