The ‘Caicedomanía’ takes over the south of England after Moises Caicedo scored with Brighton in the win over Manchester United for the Premier League | Ecuadorians Abroad | Sports

It took Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo just six Premier League games to prove his footballing potential and earn the respect of Brighton & Hove Albion fans.

His annotation last Saturday to open the scoring in the historic rout (4-0) of the Seagulls over Manchester United, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and their other figures, unleashed “Caicedomania” among the fans of the team from the south of England.

At the end of this match, the fans gathered outside the Falmer Stadium, where this match was held for date 36 of the Premier, to sing to the tricolor for its extraordinary level.

“It came from Ecuador; to win the Ballon d’Or; his name is Moisés Caicedoooo ”, were the words that echoed repeatedly around the sports venue.

In the videos that circulate on social networks, fans are seen carrying others on their shoulders with the Ecuadorian flag as an act of admiration for the 20-year-old midfielder, born in Santo Domingo.

“A few years ago, I watched Yves Bissouma (midfielder) play Arsenal at The Emirates and I thought maybe I had seen the greatest player to ever wear an Albion shirt; that incredible display was surpassed by Moses on Saturday, in fact, every time he has ever donned an Albion jersey,” the Twitter account posted. @north_seagull.

“Caicedo could be the reason why I fell in love with football again,” he published @benbhafc. The Ecuadorian has played 511 minutes of the 540 that his club has played in the Premier.

With the player from Santo Domingo on the field, Brighton have won four of their last six games in the English tournament; they only lost (3-0) against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and tied (2-2) with Southampton. This allowed him to be chosen as the player of the month at the club.

The next meeting of the Seagulls will be on Sunday, May 15, starting at 08:00 in Ecuador, against Leeds United, for date 37 of the Premier. (D)