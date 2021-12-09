the calculation of expenditure for the Ecobonus and Sismabonus interventions

We often receive questions regarding the use of the 110% tax incentives (superbonus) provided for in art. 119 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree). Today we are responding jointly to a specific question that asks to know the expenditure ceilings admitted to superbonus for two practical cases.

The questions to the LavoriPubblici.it post

Giampiero M. sends to the LavoriPubblici.it mail two questions concerning as many typical configurations:

Building A consisting of two residential units

Autonomous building B (single body of the building) detached from the first, consisting of five units individually stacked (non-residential), one of which (laboratory C / 2) is heated.

As a preliminary remark, Eng. Cristian Angeli, for an in-depth and complete answer it would have been necessary to indicate some more details such as the subjective and objective nature of the properties, which radically influences the time horizon of usability of the tax bonuses and the available ceilings. The correct identification of the common parts, the configuration of the buildings, if the owner is unique. Nor have the construction characteristics been specified which, at least in the case of the Sismabonus, would have allowed us to express an opinion on the admissibility of a specific intervention.

This is just to make it clear how difficult are the assessments of the technicians that cannot be concluded with a summary reading, but must always go into detail. Because by now it should be clear to everyone: in the superbonus there are details that make the difference!

The interventions:

on building A: Ecobonus: for the residential building it is foreseen the realization of the external wall covering, the insulation of the roof, the replacement of the windows and the installation of the PV system. The heat generator consisting of a centralized woody biomass boiler will remain unchanged. Sismabonus: the renovation of the roof (structure) and waterproofing works of the basement part are foreseen, in order to eliminate capillary rising damp and perimeter infiltration.

building B will be demolished and rebuilt, with a different planivolumetric consistency and a different final shape, to ultimately obtain a new home, reducing the final consistency of the units from five to three (home and two currently existing garages)

The questions:

Building A: for the Sismabonus part, is it correct to calculate the amount of euro 96,000 x 2? for the Ecobonus part, is it correct to calculate the amount of € 40,000 x 2?

Building B: for the Sismabonus part, is it correct to calculate the amount of 96,000 x 5? for the Ecobonus part, is it possible to use the 50,000 bonus as one of the existing units (even if not residential) is heated?



The answers on the Sismabonus of Eng. Cristian Angeli

As regards Building A.

The building object of the question is generically described as “Consisting of two residential units”, without other specifications.

It can therefore be confirmed that the expenditure ceiling is equal to 192,000 euros, to be spent for interventions to reduce the seismic risk, such as the refurbishment of the roof from which, with the appropriate design precautions (introduction of curbs, reduction of weights or thrusts) may result in an effective increase in the structural safety of the building.

Regarding the waterproofing of the basement, there are strong doubts that this type of expense can be included in the Sismabonus, since it will be difficult to identify a causal link between the elimination of capillary humidity and the reduction of seismic risk.

However, it is understood that, where the aforementioned waterproofing works are related to other structural reinforcement interventions (eg construction of an external facing in reinforced concrete), they may be admitted to the tax benefit since “the Superbonus is also due for any other costs strictly connected to the realization of the facilitated interventions “. This principle has been clearly expressed in circular 30 / E at point 4.5.6.

As regards Building B.

The intervention described on building B essentially involves demolition and reconstruction, with a change of intended use from non-residential to residential. The question is particularly concise and therefore it is not possible to understand if the “Two garages currently existing” to which reference is made in the post state, whether or not they are subject to demolition and reconstruction.

In the hypothesis that it is a total demolition with a reduction in the number of real estate units, for the purpose of determining the spending limits, it is necessary to refer to the state existing at the beginning of the works, as stated in circular 30 / E at the point 4.4.6 “With reference to the deductions due for the expenses incurred for interventions for the recovery of the building stock and for interventions aimed at energy saving, it was specified that in the event that the aforementioned interventions involve the unification of several housing units or the subdivision into several properties of a single housing unit, for the identification of the spending limit, the real estate units registered in the Land Registry at the beginning of the building interventions and not those resulting at the end of the works must be considered “.

Therefore we agree with the hypothesis put forward by the kind reader, who has provided for an admitted deduction amount of Euro 96,000 * 5, provided that the total area of ​​the real estate units intended for residence included in the building in the post

“Is greater than 50 percent”, that is, that there is

“Prevalence of the residential function”. See in this sense the circ. 30 / E at point 4.4.2.

The responses on the Ecobonus of Eng. Gianluca Oreto

As regards the questions on the calculation of spending limits, the answers on the two buildings can be unified by providing general principles. In the case of multi-family buildings, for the calculation of the maximum allowable deduction all the real estate units making up the building must always be taken into consideration, even the appliances present within the template (only if it is a multi-family building, in the single-family they do not make an autonomous ceiling).

To this it should be remembered that there are cadastral categories excluded from the super bonus and that therefore do not accrue spending limits. Indeed, the 110% super bonus applies to residential buildings or units but does not apply to the following cadastral categories:

A / 1 – Stately homes;

A / 8 – Homes in villas;

A / 9 – Castles, palaces of eminent artistic or historical value for real estate units not open to the public.

That said, it is always necessary to be very careful in the case of external thermal insulation because there are ineligible costs. The expenses eligible for the bonus are in fact those incurred for the insulation of heated surfaces (or those necessary to eliminate any thermal bridges).

After calculating the expenditure ceilings, it is necessary to identify the admissible and admissible expenses and divide them among the real estate units (generally on the thousandth ownership tables).

In the two distinct cases:

building A matures euro 40,000 x 2;

building B matures euro 40,000 x 5.

The “residential” of the building should also be checked because: