the calculation of the spending limits with the appurtenances

If there is an issue that is still not correctly framed by taxpayers and professionals, it is the calculation of the spending limits for the interventions that access the 110% tax deductions (superbonus).

Superbonus 110%: what the Relaunch Decree provides

Many colleagues still think they can “simply” be an architect, engineer or surveyor. To be able to design or manage a construction site without knowing the main tax measures available to taxpayers and which naturally require hybrid knowledge.

On the other hand, upstream of any building renovation or extraordinary maintenance, it is always important to know the possibilities of deduction envisaged, the requirements, the obligations and the spending limits. Above all, the latter are even more important when, thanks to the alternative options to the deduction (discount on the invoice and credit transfer), the taxpayer must be clear about the expenses he has to face.

In the tax deductions developed by art. 119 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) spending limits are based on:

the intervention carried out;

the type of building / property on which you are going to intervene.

Taking thermal insulation as a reference (for example), the standard provides for distinct cost limits:

for multi-family buildings: 40,000 euros multiplied by the first 8 real estate units; 30,000 euros for subsequent real estate units beyond the first 8;

for single-family buildings or real estate units with autonomous access and functionally independent: 50,000 euros.

What has been discussed so much is the role of appliances in the calculation of spending limits. Does relevance always have to be taken into consideration? And how to manage any subdivisions of the properties? We discussed this with our Sismabonus expert,

Ing. Cristian Angeli, with which we went back to deepen the topic taking as reference 4 distinct cases:

condominiums (Article 119, paragraph 9, letter a) of the Relaunch Decree);

multi-family buildings from 2 to 4 units independently stacked with single ownership or joint ownership (Article 119, paragraph 9, letter a) of the Relaunch Decree);

single-family buildings (Article 119, paragraph 9, letter b) of the Relaunch Decree);

real estate units with autonomous access and functionally independent (Article 119, paragraph 9, letter b) of the Relaunch Decree).

The role of appliances within the outline of an apartment building

Question 1 – Do the appliances within the outline of a condominium play a role in calculating the spending limit?

And how if they have a role. They play a decisive role, because each carries an entire spending ceiling, just like an apartment, which can be spent on improving the efficiency of the common areas. Think of the case of a building with 10 houses and 10 cellars, even small ones, of those where bicycles are stored. The spending limit for the seismabonus can be determined with reference to 20 real estate units, even if the apartments are 100sqm and the cellars are 5sqm each. 1,920,000 euros, a lot of stuff … There are only two conditions: the appurtenances (the cellars in the example) must be independently stacked and must have “common parts” with the main real estate units that make up the building. This last condition is always verified if it is a vertical building, more uncertain if it is a horizontal condominium.

The role of appliances outside the outline of an apartment building

Question 2 – What if the relevance was outside the outline of the condominium?

You say “out of shape” … I don’t know if it’s a trick question, but the case is interesting. An out-of-shape relevance could be represented by the classic garage developed on one side of the building, perhaps added at a later time.

An out-of-shape appliance may or may not have parts in common with the main building, it depends on whether it is structurally continuous (single structural unit) or if it is simply flanked, or even if it has typological characteristics that make it a separate body. In fact, it must be borne in mind that, even where there is constructive continuity, the structural unity is interrupted if the buildings have different stiffness (typical case a very tall building flanked by a very low one).

Therefore, to understand if an “out of shape” pertinence carries an autonomous expenditure ceiling, it is necessary to enter into the merits of the nature and characteristics of the same.

The case of the appurtenance “detached” from the condominium building is different. In that case there is no hope. The appurtenances that do not have common parts do not bear anything in terms of expenditure ceilings, nor can the ceiling deriving from the main building be spent on them, precisely because they do not have parts in communion with it.

The role of appliances in multi-family buildings with a single owner

Question 3 – In multi-family buildings with a single owner indicated in paragraph 9, letter a) of the Relaunch Decree, what role do the appurtenances play?

This case, although very recurrent in light of the frequent real estate splits that are carried out in this last period with the aim of returning to the extensions, is not dealt with in any way by the decrees and circulars, creating an embarrassing void. Fortunately, the Revenue Agency summarized it in reply no. 608/2021, writing the following:

“The facilitation is also due if the interventions are carried out on the common parts of buildings not in condominium, as they consist of 2 to 4 real estate units of a single owner or jointly owned by individuals and refers to expenses incurred starting from the 1st January 2021. (…).

As clarified in response to the question in the Finance Committee no. 5-05839 of 29 April 2021, to buildings owned by a single owner or by several co-owners, the clarifications of practice provided in relation to buildings in “condominium” apply in general. Therefore, with regard to the determination of the spending limits admitted to the Superbonus – like the interventions carried out on the common parts of a condominium building – it is necessary to take into account the number of real estate units of which the building is composed registered in the land registry at the beginning of the building interventions, including appurtenances (see answer to question 4.4.6 of circular 30 / E of 2020) “.

Therefore, to all intents and purposes, multi-family buildings consisting of two to four real estate units owned by a natural person or jointly owned are assimilated to condominiums, as indicated by the response to the Finance Commission. In this case, therefore, the general rule applies and therefore only the appliances included in the building, which have common parts with it, will be facilitated.

The role of appliances in single-family buildings

Question 4 – Single-family buildings. Do the appliances have independent spending limits?

No, nothing to do. The reason is always the same, the common parts are missing. It might seem a contradiction (why not condominiums and single-family houses?), But in reality it is not since we can speak of the existence of “common parts” only if the building is composed of at least 2 main real estate units, while they do not exist if the building is made up of a single real estate unit, or of several real estate units, but of which only one is the main one and all the others pertaining to it. This was established by the circular of the Revenue Agency of 8.7.2020 n. 19, p. 249.

The role of appurtenances for autonomous real estate units

Question 5 – Real estate units with independent access and functionally independent, present in a multi-family building. Does any relevance play a role?

As I said in the previous answer it depends on whether the relevance belongs to the building or not. If it is inside, then it carries an autonomous expenditure ceiling and a portion of the overall ceiling can be “spent” on it, or on the parts it shares with the building. If, on the other hand, it is “outside”, that is, it is detached, so it has no parts in common, it means that it is a separate thing, and the restructuring costs cannot be included in any way in 110.

I also remember that, for the purposes of the Sismabonus (you know that I always refer to that when I speak), the concept of functional independence and autonomous entry is not important. As established by the Monitoring Commission, what counts is the structural unit, and it is to this that one must refer to in order to identify both the dimensions of the building to refer to, both the condominium and the common parts.

The role of the appurtenances and the subdivision of the buildings

Question 6 – Eng. Angeli, in which cases does the splitting of a building allow for the multiplication of spending limits?

Virtually always, as long as it is carried out regularly and before the start of work.

This applies to single-family units which can be converted into multi-family units by means of a split.

It also applies to multi-family buildings, whose units can be further divided and possibly donated to third parties (even just transferring the bare ownership) to set up condominiums, thus removing the expiry dates of the Superbonus.

It also applies to condominiums, whose units or whose appurtenances – dimensions permitting – can be divided to increase the multiplier of the spending ceilings.

This particularly generous principle was established by the Revenue Agency in Circular 30 / E at point 4.4.6 where it is written: “In the event that the aforementioned interventions involve the unification of several residential units or the subdivision of a single residential unit into several properties, for the identification of the spending limit, the real estate units registered in the Land Registry at the beginning of the building interventions and not those resulting at the end of the works “.

But be careful not to make mistakes. If, for some reason, the splitting takes place after the start of the works or is carried out at the same time as the Superbonus building practice, it does not produce effects for the purpose of determining the expenditure ceiling, which must always refer to the ante state.

Attention also to the urban and fiscal part, because it is true that the Circular speaks of “real estate units registered in the Land Registry “, but it is not enough to arrange only the Cadastre, or rather the census in the cadastre always presupposes the town planning regularity of the property …

Carrying out the splitting of a building unit is no joke. In fact, a building practice is needed, division works are needed, cadastral updating, the splitting of users and the attribution of a house number.

Yes, the house number too. It is an obligation established by the DPR 30 May 1989, n. 223 “Approval of the new registry regulation of the resident population”, which recites

“When construction is completed and in any case before the building can be occupied, the owner must submit a specific application to the municipality to obtain the indication of the house number …”

In the cases provided for by the DPR380 and by the municipal regulations, depending on the type of works that are going to be done, the release of accessibility is also required.

Only in this way can the splitting be considered complete and, I say this for latecomers, they are not things that are done in a week.

Oh I forgot. Payments are also needed, yes those of the past, normal ones, which justify the work of the company (which may have opened or closed a door) or of the plumber who arranged the collectors and that of the technician who made the building practice . And consequently we need invoices.

The tendency (and the risk) is to mix the complex Superbonus practices with the “very simple” ones of splitting and make “one whole”, because the more is the less.

This approach, one day, could intrigue the tax authorities.