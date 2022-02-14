the calendar and the Azzurri in competition on Monday 14 February

On the thirteenth day of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will award four titles, with Italy in the running for two possible medals. The Olympic program on Monday 14 February opens at 2.15 with the first final it sees Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri in figure skating, then spotlight on women monobob with Giada Andreutti that at 4 the possibility of going to the medal is played. Races also for Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone and Sofia Goggia on the track for the third downhill test.