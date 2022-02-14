the calendar and the Azzurri in competition on Monday 14 February

The Olympic program on Monday 14 February: four finals, two of them have the Azzurri
On the thirteenth day of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will award four titles, with Italy in the running for two possible medals. The Olympic program on Monday 14 February opens at 2.15 with the first final it sees Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri in figure skating, then spotlight on women monobob with Giada Andreutti that at 4 the possibility of going to the medal is played. Races also for Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone and Sofia Goggia on the track for the third downhill test.
In red the finals that award medals, in blue the Italians in the race.
02.05, CURLING: 7 round robin women session (China-Japan, Canada-ROC, USA-South Korea)
02.15, FIGURE SKATING: ice dance, free dance – Charlene Guignard-Marco Fabbri
02.30, SNOWBOARD: qualification 1 big air women
02.30, BOB: third monobob women heat – Italy 1 (Giada Andreutti)
03.00, FREESTYLE: first round of women’s slopestyle qualifications – Silvia Bertagna, Elisa Maria Nakab
03.15, SNOWBOARD: qualification 2 big air women
04.00, SNOWBOARD: qualification 3 big air women
04.00, BOB: fourth round monobob women – Italy 1 (Giada Andreutti)
04.01, FREESTYLE: second round of women’s slopestyle qualifications – Silvia Bertagna, Elisa Maria Nakab
05.10, ICE HOCKEY: Canada-Switzerland, women’s semifinal
06.00, ALPINE SKIING: third women’s downhill test – Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Sofia Goggia, Francesca Marsaglia
06.30, SNOWBOARD: qualification 1 big air men – Emiliano Lauzi
07.00, NORDIC COMBINED: training 3 Gundersen large hill / 10 km – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa
07.05, CURLING: 8 round robin session men (Canada-ItalyDenmark-Norway, ROC-Sweden, Switzerland-Great Britain) – Italy (Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin, Amos Mosaner – alternate Mattia Giovanella)
07.15, SNOWBOARD: qualification 2 big air men – Emiliano Lauzi
08.00, SNOWBOARD: qualification 3 big air men – Emiliano Lauzi
08.00, FREESTYLE: first round of women’s aerials qualifications
08.45, FREESTYLE: second round of women’s aerials qualifiers
11.00, SKI JUMP: trial round for men’s team trial competition
12.00, SKI JUMP: first round men’s team trial
12.00, FREESTYLE: first round of women’s aerials final
13.00, FREESTYLE: second round of women’s aerials final
13.05, BOB: first 2-man bobsled run – Italy 1 (Patrick Baumgartner, Robert Gino Mircea)
13.05, CURLING: 8 round robin women session (Switzerland-Sweden, Great Britain-Canada, Japan-South Korea, Denmark-ROC)
13.06, SKI JUMP: final round of men’s team trial
14.10, ICE HOCKEY: USA-Finland, women’s semifinal
14.40, BOB: 2-man bobsled second run – Italy 1 (Patrick Baumgartner, Robert Gino Mircea)