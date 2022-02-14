the calendar and the Azzurri in competition on Monday 14 February

The Olympic program on Monday 14 February: four finals, two of them have the Azzurri

On the thirteenth day of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will award four titles, with Italy in the running for two possible medals. The Olympic program on Monday 14 February opens at 2.15 with the first final it sees Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri in figure skating, then spotlight on women monobob with Giada Andreutti that at 4 the possibility of going to the medal is played. Races also for Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone and Sofia Goggia on the track for the third downhill test.

In red the finals that award medals, in blue the Italians in the race.

02.05, CURLING: 7 round robin women session (China-Japan, Canada-ROC, USA-South Korea)

02.15, FIGURE SKATING: ice dance, free danceCharlene Guignard-Marco Fabbri

02.30, SNOWBOARD: qualification 1 big air women

02.30, BOB: third monobob women heat – Italy 1 (Giada Andreutti)

03.00, FREESTYLE: first round of women’s slopestyle qualifications – Silvia Bertagna, Elisa Maria Nakab

03.15, SNOWBOARD: qualification 2 big air women

04.00, SNOWBOARD: qualification 3 big air women

04.00, BOB: fourth round monobob womenItaly 1 (Giada Andreutti)

04.01, FREESTYLE: second round of women’s slopestyle qualifications – Silvia Bertagna, Elisa Maria Nakab

05.10, ICE HOCKEY: Canada-Switzerland, women’s semifinal

06.00, ALPINE SKIING: third women’s downhill test – Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Sofia Goggia, Francesca Marsaglia

06.30, SNOWBOARD: qualification 1 big air men – Emiliano Lauzi

07.00, NORDIC COMBINED: training 3 Gundersen large hill / 10 km – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

07.05, CURLING: 8 round robin session men (Canada-ItalyDenmark-Norway, ROC-Sweden, Switzerland-Great Britain) – Italy (Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin, Amos Mosaner – alternate Mattia Giovanella)

07.15, SNOWBOARD: qualification 2 big air men – Emiliano Lauzi

08.00, SNOWBOARD: qualification 3 big air men – Emiliano Lauzi

08.00, FREESTYLE: first round of women’s aerials qualifications

08.45, FREESTYLE: second round of women’s aerials qualifiers

11.00, SKI JUMP: trial round for men’s team trial competition

12.00, SKI JUMP: first round men’s team trial

12.00, FREESTYLE: first round of women’s aerials final

13.00, FREESTYLE: second round of women’s aerials final

13.05, BOB: first 2-man bobsled run – Italy 1 (Patrick Baumgartner, Robert Gino Mircea)

13.05, CURLING: 8 round robin women session (Switzerland-Sweden, Great Britain-Canada, Japan-South Korea, Denmark-ROC)

13.06, SKI JUMP: final round of men’s team trial

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: USA-Finland, women’s semifinal

14.40, BOB: 2-man bobsled second run – Italy 1 (Patrick Baumgartner, Robert Gino Mircea)

