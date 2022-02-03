The calendar for pensions is ready: the new dates for March

Also for the pensions in March, as happened in February, payments at post offices will be anticipated. The system adopted by the government is always the same: the beneficiaries of the pension checks are divided into several days using the alphabetical order method, based on the initial of the surnames. The purpose of the separation by brackets is to avoid dangerous gatherings branches that could contribute to the increase in infections. The anti Covid-19 provision seems to have worked even in the middle of the pandemic and, for this reason, it was decided to persevere.

And the calendar for payments relating to the month of March, announced by the civil protection ordinance number 849/22. The advance clearly concerns only those pensioners who physically withdraw the check at post office counters. For those who, on the other hand, receive the money directly into the current account, the payment is scheduled for the date of March 1st.

The calendar of pension payments for March 2022 at post offices

The dates are not yet official, but the ordinance of the civil protection already gives precise indications. Here’s what the March calendar should look like in alphabetical order:

Wednesday 23 February payments for surnames with initials A to B.

Thursday 24 February payments for surnames with initials C to D.

Friday 25 February payments for surnames with initials E to K.

Saturday 26 February payments for surnames with initials from L to O.

Monday 28 February payments for surnames with initials from P to R.

Tuesday 1st March payments for surnames with initials from S to Z.

In the next few days, the Italian Post Office will provide the final payment schedule for the month of March.

Payment at home

The Covid-19 emergency forces the government to extend the service of the home payment of pensions. Those over 75 years of age who benefit from an agreement stipulated between the Italian Post Office and the Carabinieri Arma are benefiting from it. Older retirees receive their pension allowance at home, in cash, from the hands of the military, who are delegated by the same holders. Those who are in possession of the card Postamatpassbook card or Postepay evolution, finally, they can withdraw their pension from the ATMs of the post offices, without queuing at the counters.