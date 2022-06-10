The calendar of a fictional summer

The month of June brings long-awaited television comebacks like “Peaky Blinders” (sixth and final season), “Westworld” (fourth season) or “Only murders in the building” (second season). But it also provokes the rebirth of international phenomena such as “The paper house”, this time, in a Korean version. The platforms release the bulk of the catalog this June. On the one hand, there are long-awaited comebacks such as “Peaky Blinders”, which premieres its sixth and final season on Netflix, “The Umbrella Academy”, the fantasy series by Elliot Page, or “Westworld”, the long-awaited HBO mega-production that will arrive with its fourth season.





“Only murders in the building” also returns, the unexpected success of Disney + starring Selena Gómez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, or “Paraíso”, the series by Marcarena Gómez shot in the Valencian Community that will end its trip on Movistar +.





Although the most striking are the premieres. this month we will be witnesses of the rebirth of the phenomenon «The paper house». In two ways. On the one hand, his cast has been divided into several productions. we will see Álvaro Morte on Amazon to participate in the series on Elcaneither. The platforms do not throw in the towel by wanting to show the fascinating history of the conquest of America despite some failed attempts, such as “Hernán” by Amazon or “La temperanza”, the adaptation of the novel by María Dueñas whose results were uneven in the Bezos platform audience.

On the other hand, we will see another interpreter of “The paper house” in “Privacy”. Itziar Ituno will star in a series based on real events, specifically about the Olvido Hormigos case.

The television phenomenon will also return in the form of a ‘remake’. After the worldwide success of “The Squid Game”, Korea wanted to try its luck with the story of Álex Pina. One of the protagonists of the Korean series will play Berlin, a character who will soon have his own series on Netflix.

Among the new items in the catalog also stands out «Chloe”, a series that narrates the life of a young woman obsessed with social networks. She will star as Erin Doherty, Princess Anne in “The Crown.”