The calendar of the last days is confirmed

Concacaf and FIFA have released the match schedule for the World Cup Qualifyingof the region towards the Qatar World Cup 2022which will be played during the last days of the month of March and in which the area classifieds for the fair, as well as the representative who will look for his ticket through repechage.

As it has been in the last editions, top three teams guarantee their participation in Qatar 2022being Canada who is closer, specifically needs a point, while Mexico and the United States are the others who could endorse their pass, while fourth place, that of the playoff It seems that it will be disputed between Panama and Costa Rica.

This is the schedule of the last days:

Thursday, March 24, 2022

20:00 (19:00) Jamaica vs. The Savior – National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

21:05 (20:05) Panama vs Honduras – Rommel Fernandez Stadium, Panama City, Panama

10:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m.) Mexico vs. United States – Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

22:05 (20:05) Costa Rica vs Canada – National Stadium, San Jose, Costa Rica

Sunday, March 27, 2022

4:05 p.m. (4:05 p.m.) Canada vs. Jamaica – BMO Field, Toronto, ON, Canada

17:05 (15:05) The Savior vs. Costa Rica- Cuscatlan Stadium, San Salvador, El Salvador

19:00 (19:00) United States vs. Panama – Explore Stadium, Orlando, FL, USA

19:05 (17:05) Honduras vs. Mexico – Olympic Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Wednesday, March 30, 2022



21:05 (19:05) Mexico vs. The Savior – Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

21:05 (19:05) Costa Rica vs United States – National Stadium, San Jose, Costa Rica

21:05 (20:05) Panama vs Canada – Rommel Fernandez Stadium, Panama City, Panama

9:05 p.m. (8:05 p.m.) Jamaica vs. Honduras – National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica