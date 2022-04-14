The Caliber 50 song that Gussy Lau composed for Ángela Aguilar and that would reveal their months-long romance

Caliber 50 performs “Look at us now”, the song that Gussy Lau dedicated to Ángela Aguilar

Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau have begun to position themselves as “the couple of the moment”because after the confirmation of their sentimental relationship, and despite the silence on the subject of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter, there are many admirers of the singer who have expressed support for their courtship.

Who went from having a discreet but important career in the Mexican regional genre has been René Humberto Lau Ibarra, full name of the composerbecause after spreading the images where he appears very closely and affectionately with the youngest member of the so-called “Aguilar dynasty”, the 33-year-old has been a topic of conversation.

However, what has attracted the most attention and has generated conflicting comments is the great age difference between Ángela and her boyfriend, since the musician and also the singer he is older than her by 15 yearswhich has generated that some see the relationship with bad eyes.

Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau appeared very close in the images released on Twitter (Photo: Twitter)

Now that he has jumped from almost anonymity to being the subject of scrutiny in the show notes, it has been reported that Gussy already has a prolific career as a lyricist for different and important groups of the Mexican region.

In fact, the man born in Mocorito, Sinaloa, has collaborated with his talent for artists such as Firm Group, Christian Nodal, Those of the Ferris Wheel, Julión Álvarezand even with his own Angela Aguilarwith whom he worked on the hit song where they see me.

About the trajectory of the man, son of a Mexican mother and a Korean father, recently José Manuel Figueroa was full of praise and shared that he greatly admires his work, above other musicians who are also dedicated to the production of musical themes focused on regional Mexican:

“You are the only songwriter I currently envy, you are a great songwriterand this should help you brother so that you compose more songs ch * ngonasbetter songs, much better, I love you, I send you a hug ”, expressed the son of Joan Sebastian for the program Wake up America.

Gussy Lau is a Sinaloan composer, creator of multiple successes of the Mexican regional (Photo: Instagram)

During his participation in the program broadcast in the United States, José Manuel uncovered that Gussy Lau composed a special song for his girlfriendwith whom in a live broadcast he expressed his desire to maintain his relationship in the field of private life.

According to the program, José Manuel revealed that Angela Aguilar’s boyfriend composed her with a special dedication the topic look at us nowwhich is played by the band Caliber 50 and it was released recently, on March 10, 2022.

The romantic song talks about a courtship from which people did not predict a lasting relationship and currently its music video shared on YouTube accumulates more than 5 million 325 thousand reproductions.

Caliber 50 gives voice to the song ‘Look at us now’, written by Ángela Aguilar’s boyfriend. The song is included in the album ‘War of Power’ (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This is how the lyrics of the song that sounds on the musical platforms in the voice of Tony Elizondo, the newly released vocalist of Caliber 50.

where did they get

That I see him nowhere

those who told us

Three or four months, at the most

they will last

And here we are still so in love

Where are those talkers, where did they grab

look at us now

I could not be happier

just like i promised

Thanks for trusting me

look at us now

They already changed their mind

how good they both look

So much that they said no

The composer has won two Latin Grammys for his compositions for Christian Nodal (Photo: Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico)

However, when analyzing the song, it could indicate that the couple has been in a relationship for several months or even longer. This assumption would be contrary to the statement made by the composer when confirming his romance with Ángela, as he assured that the courtship began just “for two weeks”.

This is what the musician said: ”We started dating a couple of weeks ago, Pepe agrees, Aneliz knows too(Angela’s mother) already knows my parents, they all know each other, it was private until this fucking screen shot that a friend took.”

Regarding the notable age difference, Gussy also said on his live broadcast: “To those who are bothered by my age, spare my life, what a crimeBut if my partner doesn’t mind, what do I have to worry about what a third party thinks?

