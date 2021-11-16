the call of the Ministry of Health is triggered [MARCHIO E LOTTI]

MeteoWeb

A new notice of recall of food products due to microbiological risk, it was launched in these hours by the Ministry of Health through a special section of its official website, in order to safeguard the health of consumers. This time the precautionary recall concerns two batches of preparation for herbal tea made from leaves of horsetail to Bioplanta sas brand “Since the presence of Salmonella was found”By the manufacturer.

Packages with net weight of 100 grams and 1 kg with batch number are affected by the recall TH2001EQ – TH2101EQ, minimum conservation term 12/2023. The horsetail preparation was produced and marketed by Bioplanta sas of dr. Vincenzo Amato & c. SP, in Irsina, in the province of Matera. The sale of the product was also promptly blocked online.

L’horsetail (Equisetum arvense) is known for its capilloprotective and diuretic properties. Its intake is indicated in case of brittle nails, hair loss, alopecia, osteoporosis. The name equisetum properly means “horsehair or tail”And has been used for therapeutic purposes since Roman and Greek antiquity. As a precaution, Giovanni D’Agata, president of the “Rights Desk“, Recommends not to consume the product with the lot numbers and minimum storage terms indicated.

Anyone in possession of herbal teas belonging to the brand and to the indicated batch numbers, can return them to the point of sale and they will be replaced free of charge. Further information is available by contacting the company at info@bioplanta.it.

There salmonella is one of the most common bacterial agents in cases of foodborne infections and can give birth to salmonellosis. The main reservoirs of infection are represented by animals and their derivatives (such as meat, eggs and milk consumed raw or unpasteurized). Salmonellosis is therefore transmitted through the ingestion of these contaminated foods or drinks or by contact and is mainly responsible for gastrointestinal infections which can lead to symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.