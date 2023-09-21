The Callisto Protocol is a total failure, the creator is leaving

Glen Schofield, one of the co-creators of the famous Dead Space, announced his departure from Striking Distance Studios. This announcement comes after the commercial failure of the studio’s first game, the sci-fi survival horror titled The Callisto Protocol.

The story of Striking Distance Studios begins in 2019, when Glen Schofield founded the team under the wing of Korean publisher Krafton Inc.. The goal was to create a narrative game that expanded the PUBG: Battlegrounds universe. However, plans changed and references to PUBG were removed.

Unfortunately, The Callisto Protocol received an uninspiring reception from critics (although we appreciate it), posting sales below expectations. In January of this year it was learned that Krafton is expected to sell five million copies of The Callisto ProtocolAlthough the game cost a considerable £132 million to develop, unfortunately only two million were sold.

The Callisto Protocol development experience officially ended in June of this year., with the release of the final chapter of the DLC titled “Final Transmission.” Shortly after, just two months later, Striking Distance Studios announced the layoffs of 32 employees.

At this point, Schofield has “decided to look for new opportunities.” At the same time, both Striking Distance’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer will leave the company.

Glen Schofield commented on his departure as “bittersweet”, but expressed confidence in the studio’s abilities and stated thatand “the studio is in excellent hands”. The position of CEO will be assumed by Steve Papoutsiscurrent Development Director of Striking Distance Studios.