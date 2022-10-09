“The calves is pre-exposure prophylaxis”

Rafael Rubio García, from the Internal Medicine Service of the 12 de Octubre University Hospital.

More than 40 years ago they began to detect the first cases of AIDS, a disease that broke into the world and whose prognosis was not good. Over the years it has managed to go from being a fatal to chronic pathology, but there are still challenges to meet. In fact, to achieve in the future eradicate hiv you have to bet on pre-exposure prophylaxis (Prep). This was stated by Rafael Rubio García, from the Internal Medicine Service of the 12 de Octubre University Hospital, this Friday at the XII Infectious Diseases Conference of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

“The first HIV patients had access to poor therapies from the point of view of efficacy and toxicitywith very high morbidity and a very poor prognosis,” Rubio explained. Specifically, survival was from six months to one year. “It was an inexorable path to death. In the years 1994 and 1995, in our Unit we diagnosed 250 patients and we had 200 deaths per year“, has added.

However, the investigation changed the course of the disease and the antiretroviral treatments to mark a ‘before and after’: “It is the most relevant intervention in the history of HIV“, assured the professional. Thanks to them, the incidence of AIDS cases fell and the survival of patients improved.

In figures, access to this type of treatment is 73 percent of all people who have HIV (27.5 million people in the world). Though deaths continue to be high: 680,000 people dying from AIDS-related illnesses in 2020. Rubio is clear, prevention and new Prep therapies will be the keys to ending the disease and there is “a varied portfolio of drugs under investigation” to expand these treatments.

“Antiviral treatment improves the immune system, decreases inflammation and comorbidities, but the toxicity and safety of the different regimens must be assessed and the treatment individualized”, he specified. In this sense, bictegravir and dolutegravir are recommended by the main TAR guidelines as first-line regimens.

Likewise, Rubio has pointed out the treatment of pregnant women as another of the “paradigm facts”, since it meant the reduction of mother-to-child transmission and the impact of the introduction of antiretroviral treatments in South African countries. In a global form, it has gone from 93 million infections in 1997 to more than half in 2020.

HIV challenges

Although the treatment of HIV has evolved in these more than four decades, there are still pending challenges. First, Rubio has specified that between 40 and 50 percent of patients do not know they are infected and come to the hospital late. In addition, professionals detect problems in the convenience of treatments. Therefore, to prevent patients from abandoning therapy, many new drugs are single pills.

In this sense, the lines of research are currently based on three lines: new drugs, new formulations long-acting and healing strategies. One of the interesting therapies, in the words of Rubio, is the therapy that combines long-acting cabotegravir/rilpivirine (CAB/RPV AP), which is expected to be approved by the Ministry of Health before the end of the year. It is an injection every eight weeks with good results.

The future of HIV treatments is assured, since there are more and more options. On the one hand, there are the new drugs that inhibit the entry of the virus, such as fostemsavir and ibalizumbam; islatravir, which is a reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor; and lenacapavir, which is a capsid inhibitor. These are characterized by reaching an undetectable viral load in less than a year and some can be administered subcutaneously, he concluded.