the cameo cut and why it was not included in the movie

In addition to Chris Evans’ cameo, Don’t Look Up was supposed to contain an additional surprise aimed, this time, at Friends fans. Sadly, however, the Matthew Perry part was not included in the final cut of the Netflix movie.

That the cast of Don’t Look Up was very rich is well known. From Leonardo DiCaprio (Randall Mindy) to Jennifer Lawrence (Kate Dibiasky), passing through Meryl Streep (President Janie Orlean) And Cate Blanchett (Brie Evantee), there are several actors who took part in the Netflix film.

The assorted group also includes names such as Ariana Grande (Riley Bina), Timothée Chalamet (Yule), Rob Morgan (Teddy Oglethorpe) And Jonah Hill (Jason Orlean), among others. Few, however, expected to find among the well-known faces – albeit well hidden by a goatee and sunglasses – that of Chris Evans, who appears in the role of the protagonist of the disaster movie Total Devastation: Devin Peters.

From the discovery of the comet – which will soon destroy all life on Earth – by astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky and Professor Randall Mindy to US President Janie Orlean’s political rallies, the story unfolds showing a world in which no one gives due weight. to the catastrophic event that is about to fall – with certainty – on terrestrial life forms.

Directed and written by Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up had “promised” even a second cameo, especially awaited by fans of Friends: that of Matthew Perry, the unforgettable Chandler Bing of the 90s sitcom. Much to the surprise, however, Perry’s scene was not included in the film. How come?









What was Matthew Perry’s cameo

Matthew Perry’s last time on the big screen was in the movie 17 Again – Back to High School (17 Again), in 2009; while, on TV, its last appearance dates back to Friends: The Reunion, the 2021 HBO Max special that saw him star along with the entire cast of the cult produced from 1994 to 2004 for 10 seasons.

Throughout his career, Perry has taken part in numerous films and TV series – just to mention The Odd Couple, Go On And Mr. Sunshine – but Don’t Look Up was an excellent opportunity to see him again in an important and highly anticipated title.

Bluegrass Films, Hyperobject Industries, Netflix Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from Don’t Look Up HD The rally in Don’t Look Up

As reported by People, in 2020 the actor was seen on the set of McKay’s film. But what was the expected cameo for Matthew Perry? Filming was about the rally during which Jason Orlean talks about the comet arriving on Earth and launches the slogan “Don’t Look Up”.

Matthew Perry himself had hinted at his participation in Don’t Look Up, on his Twitter profile, in October 2020, making jokes about his participation in the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

It looks like Perry should have played the vice president or someone very similar, being on the same stage as Orlean.

Moreover, during the film it was never revealed who the current vice president was; which is why it could, in fact, be the character played by Perry.

Why was Matthew Perry’s cameo canceled?

But what is the reason forelimination of Matthew Perry’s cameo? As reported by Screen Rant, Netflix has not provided (so far) an official answer on the matter.

Given the length of the film – two hours and twenty three minutes – it is likely that the decision was due precisely to this.

