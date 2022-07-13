The cameos of ‘Only Murders in the Building 2’, the Star Plus series nominated for the 2022 Emmy
The second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is now available on Star Plus and these are the new characters that arrived at the Arconia building.
Only Murders in the Building, The 2022 Emmy-nominated series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, released the first episodes of its second season last month and already confirmed that it will be renewed for a third season in Star Plus.
This was confirmed by the official page of the program, which shared a message through social networks. “My neighbors have a special message for all of you:Only Murders in the Building will return for season 3! Now I just have to worry about who’s next… I hope it’s not me!”wrote the Twitter account.
The news came very quickly, because all the episodes of season two have not yet been released. However, we have already seen several new characters, played by actors that you probably did not recognize the first time.. Or if?
Amy Schumer is herself
From the first episodes of the new season we meet the mysterious Amy Schumer, who plays herself, the new tenant of the apartment that used to belong to the singer Sting in the Arconia building. Amy is interested in turning the Mabel, Charles and Oliver podcast into a TV show. The actress wrote, directed and starred in the drama series Life & Beth, which you can also find on Star Plus.
Michael Rapaport is Detective Kreps
Michael Rapport joined Only Murders in the Building in this second season as Detective Kreps, tasked with investigating Bunny’s murder. The actor is known for playing this type of role: he was Gary, the police boyfriend of Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), in the popular series Friends; he was also a policeman A Day in the Life (2009) and in the 2015 series Public Morals, as well as a member of United States National Security in Prison Break. He recently starred in Atypical and worked alongside Amy Schumer on the TV series Star Plus Life & Beth.
Andrea Martin
Through his social networks, Steve Martin shared a photo with the cast of Only Murders in the Building. In this photo appears the famous actress and comedian Andrea Martin, whose character we still do not know.
Christine Ko as Nina Lin
The main suspect in Bunny’s murder, Nina Lin, is played by Christine Ko, who began her acting career on television series such as BFFs and Hollywood Heights.. The actress has also worked on Dave, Upload, Master of None and The Handmaid’s Tale.