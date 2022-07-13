The cameos of ‘Only Murders in the Building 2’, the Star Plus series nominated for the 2022 Emmy

Only Murders in the Building, The 2022 Emmy-nominated series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, released the first episodes of its second season last month and already confirmed that it will be renewed for a third season in Star Plus.

This was confirmed by the official page of the program, which shared a message through social networks. “My neighbors have a special message for all of you:Only Murders in the Building will return for season 3! Now I just have to worry about who’s next… I hope it’s not me!”wrote the Twitter account.

The news came very quickly, because all the episodes of season two have not yet been released. However, we have already seen several new characters, played by actors that you probably did not recognize the first time.. Or if?