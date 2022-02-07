The camera market drops again: mirrorless cameras hold, thanks to full frames

From photographic market are receiving mixed signals. The minus sign faces many of the figures, but there are also encouraging growth points, including that of total value. The driving force is the mirrorless cameras, which have grown both in volumes, but above all in value. Here is the analysis of the data from CIPA, the Japanese association of photographic equipment manufacturers, which collects most of the brands.

A market that is less than half of 2018

The good news that the market seems to have come stabilizedthe bad one that the current numbers are less than half of those of just three years earlier. In 2021 they were shipped 8,361,521 digital cameras, in the face of 19.423.371 pieces of 2018. The figure for 2021 is down compared to the previous year (8,886,292 pieces), but in a much lower percentage than the trend of recent years.

Mirrorless cameras hold, indeed they pull

Wanting to go and see the most important slice of the value market, in 2018 have been sold globally 10.76 million interchangeable lens digital cameraswhile last year the figure stopped at 5.348 million, 40,000 pieces above that of 2020 (5.408 million). In the overall decline, the cameras ILC – Interchangeable Lens Camera – have held their own, in particular thanks to the growth year on year of mirrorless.

The launch of top-of-the-range full frame systems drove the mirrorless market, which recorded a + 6% volume, but above all a + 31% in value, a sign that sales have increased, but above all the average receipt. In total, 3.106 million mirrorless cameras were shipped in 2021. This growth in value has driven the performance of the entire market which in value has instead seen an overall growth: if in 2020 it had cubed 420,137,706,000 yen in 2021 the turnover of digital cameras shipped rose to 488,933,327,000 yen, respectively equal to about 3.2 e 3.7 billion euros.

SLRs continue to suffer

Bad news for SLRswhich recorded a decrease, both in value and in volumes, of -5.6%, testifying to the irreparable crisis in which this segment seems to have entered. By now in volume, reflex cameras are far exceeded by mirrorless: the units sold in 2021 in fact stop at 2.242 million.

The compacts drop and drop under the mirroless

Compact cars are also falling, but with an interesting dynamic: if the pieces sold have decreased by 16%, in value the market has had a limited contraction of -4%, a sign that users have bought less, but moved up products with higher value. A note of color: with the decline recorded, the compacts have fallen below the number of pieces of mirrorless cameras, which are currently the best-selling type of camera globally. By value, mirrorless cameras represent 78% of the marketan increase compared to around 72% of the previous year.

Good news for the opticsespecially those for full frame format 35mm and above: + 27% in volumes and + 49% in value, also in this case probably with a driving effect of professional mirrorless and prosumer bodies, which have dragged the sales of quality optics.

Quality seems to be an established trend also in APS-C and below: although in terms of pieces the comparison of year-on-year sales shows a -8%, the value market grew by 1%.



