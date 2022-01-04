The camera of the Huawei Nova 9 versus that of the Honor 50. Both are hurt in the frontal collision

Two phones practically identical to each other, born from the same project that took two different paths, for obvious reasons. On the one hand there is the Huawei Nova 9, which relies on the Huawei Mobile Service and uses a 50 megapixel Huawei photographic module, on the other there is the Honor 50, same design, same processor (with 5G) but one different camera, a 108 megapixel module that comes from the OEM market, the same module that we have seen on many other phones of Chinese origin.

The Huawei Nova 9, if we think of photography as Richard Yu’s company has always thought it, is the result of a compromise: the sensor lacks the usual companion of adventures. Huawei cannot produce its Kirin processors due to “ban”, and the Chinese company has found itself forced to exploit its photographic routines by relying on the Spectra ISP of the Qualcomm SoC: inside the Nova 9 there is a Snapdragon 778.

When we took them in hand, trying to understand if it was worth doing a full review, the first thing that came to our mind is to see if Huawei, despite the processor change and all the difficulties, had maintained his leadership in photography.

We still have a Huawei P40 Pro + in our pocket, and after a year we still consider it one of the Android smartphones to beat in photography. The Nova 9, which always uses a sensor made to Huawei specifications, should on paper inherit part of that know-how making the difference.

Despite the declared 50 megapixels, it is good to clarify that the camera of the Nova 9 it can’t be the same 50 megapixel camera that was used on the P40: Huawei did not specify what type of sensor it used on the Nova 9, but it clearly stated that we are dealing with a 50 MP Ultra Vision sensor with RYYB color filter, therefore with yellow subpixels instead of green subpixels. We believe we are faced with the same 50 megapixel sensor that was used by Huawei for the Honor V40 5G, 1 / 1.56 “diagonal and Omnivision production: the 1 / 1.28” sensor from Sony production remains a uniqueness of the regret P40.

The Honor 50, as we have said, leans on the Samsung Isocell HM2 from 1 / 1.52 “and the choice is not random: we needed a sensor of similar size because we are ahead of the same project, and the two size components of the sensor / optics package are absolutely interchangeable. The Honor 50 lacks the optical stabilizer, and it is a lack that can be felt in certain conditions: a few stops of gain, especially in low light conditions, allows for less noisy shots to be used as a starting point for the “stack” used then from machine learning systems.

We took the two phones with us to Snapdragon Summit in December, and took the opportunity to take some pictures on the Big Island.

A few clicks: no wow effect, pure normality

Let’s start with a very simple shot at the Rainbow Falls, which we took with the Nova 9 using the three modes: super wide, wide and tele (which uses the crop of the sensor and the subsequent interpolation).

Ultrawide photography, with the 8 megapixel sensor, it is so incisive that it looks like a painting. Usually we prefer to look at the photos in their proper size, but the excessive incisiveness pushes us to look better at the detail and we realize that the phone, to mask the poor detail of the sensor, uses a neural enhancing filter that completely removes the naturalness of the sensor. photo.

That something is not right can also be seen from wide photography, which should be the best camera of the lot. With a shutter speed of 1/2315 the image should be perfectly sharp, instead it seems almost blurry when viewed pixel by pixel. The problem is due to a less than perfect HDR stack, with the layers not aligned correctly.

Paradoxically, the photograph that appears, at least in natural size, the most balanced is that made with the canvas. however it is impossible not to notice the lack of HDR: the clouds are burnt and the water too, with the detail that is compromised by the interpolation system that almost seems to work in upscaling, therefore with the cropping of the 12 megapixel photo and not from the original 50 megapixel camera.

The Nova 9, which should “traditionally” be the best of the two, therefore comes out with a bit broken bones.

However, the Honor does not shine either: ultrawide photography, also here with an 8 megapixel sensor, is less contrasted and therefore less artificial than that of the Nova, but it is far from clean: noisy, details smeared on the corners and just enough yield.

Even the photography taken with the 108 megapixel camera, in “binned” mode, is not as clear as one would expect from a downsampling. There is also a lot of noise that cannot be masked, it is a “normal” photo.

The use of a 108 megapixel sensor as a starting point represents a clear advantage on paper when it comes to making a 2x magnification, yet the result is also in this case poor in incisiveness, and above all poorly balanced in exposure.

Homor 50 – Tele – Crop

We took advantage of a visit to the Mauna Loa volcano to see, in a fairly simple condition, the behavior of the super wide: such a wide capture angle is essential to capture the crater in one pose.

From this couple of photographs, taken first with the Huawei and then with the Honor, you can see how the 8 megapixel sensor is really a low quality sensor. For the noise present, the lack of detail and the way it smears on the edges it is a sensor at the limits in many situations. Yet there is no lack of light, indeed, we are in broad daylight.

When the light goes down the image that comes out of it, and you can see it in this sunset, is similar for the two models. The first photo, taken with the Nova 9, reveals a better control of the detail of the shaded areas, but it is really a small thing: there is no big difference.

The Honor 50, which has smaller pixels, closes a lot and lets in a lot of noise that a small screen view masks.

We are in front of two photos, the ones above, which are not to be discarded, but we believe that today any decent phone can take these photos.

Hours go by and the situation does not improve: a shot at the evening dinner highlights the difficulties of both phones, even if we expected better behavior of the Nova. Huawei has always had an excellent night shooting algorithm, on the other hand it was the first to propose it with the P20 Pro. The smartphone, on the other hand, continues to have an excess of softness when it comes to overlapping frames: as in the first photo at the waterfall too. the photo using night mode shows a total absence of detail and incisiveness, as if the frames overlaid by the machine learning system are not perfectly aligned.

Huawei Nova 9 – Wide Huawei Nova 9 – Wide – Crop

The Honor, on the other hand, does not behave badly, and it is perhaps the photo that has succeeded best.

The “normality” is also found on the last photo taken before the night: we also had the Vivo V21 with us, and the result is similar. No wow effect, a normal photograph.

Huawei loses the crown, but the entire segment suffers: between the low and mid-range the differences on the cameras are now minimal

Until last year the camera represented an important element of choice for phones, and it was also one of the few parameters for which it was possible to separate phones in different price ranges.

Then, thanks to the semiconductor crisis and the flattening down with the 108 megapixel sensors also brought to smartphones for a few hundred euros, the situation has changed. Today there are phones capable of photographically differentiating themselves, but they are telephones with a very high admission price. The mid-range, and in the case of Huawei and Honor we are talking about phones from 400/500 euros, does not offer much more than what a phone that costs much less offers today.

The main camera of the 50-megapixel Huawei, despite being a Huawei design sensor according to the company, it looks like a distant cousin of the one that Huawei has used in recent years combined with the Kirin processor. Coupled with the Snapdragon, and seen in many photos, it doesn’t look like a happy marriage.

The same thing can be said of the Honor 50: it remains a good phone, but the photographic part does not scream a miracle, and the very eye-catching block on the back, like on the Huawei twin, is more appearance than substance.

Also noteworthy are the two super wide lenses: if until recent years there was talk of real cameras and fake cameras, referring to the 2 megapixel cameras put just to make up numbers, many models of the end of 2021 only have a real camera, because the 8 megapixel ultra wide pixel fails to guarantee acceptable quality. Zero detail, lots of noise, smeared details: it’s a half-camera that clashes a lot on a mid-range phone. Unfortunately, it is an increasingly popular half-camera.