The cameras of the Galaxy S22 Ultra are worse than the S21: an expert reveals – VIDEO

According to what youtuber Golden Reviewer found, the cameras of the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be even worse than the S21 Ultra

These are days of great enthusiasm at Samsung. The new flagships Galaxy S22 are ready to be sold, to the delight of millions of fans around the world. The wait was great, fueled by the rumors and indiscretions that have been chasing each other over the past months. Between confirmations and surprises, now we are finally there.

The well-known youtuber Golden Reviewer had the opportunity to test Samsung’s new flagship devices by hand, analyzing both their strengths and weaknesses. He then decided to focus on Ultra variant of the S22 and, more specifically, on his own camera. According to him, it would be even worse than that of the S21.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Italians on social media, mind-boggling numbers those recorded in the last period

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S21 Ultra, the revelation of Golden Reviewer

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features two 3x and 10x telephoto lenses, just like last year. According to what the youtuber Golden Reviewer noted, however, these would be slightly smaller and possibly worse. The S21 Ultra used a Samsung S5K3J1 measuring 1 / 3.24 inches with a focal length of 9.0mm for the 3x lens and 30.6mm for the 10x lens, with a pixel size of 1.22 micron. The S22 Ultra instead mounts a Sony IMX754 with sensor size of 1 / 3.52 inches, focal length of 7.9 mm for the 3x lens and 27.2 mm for the 10x lens, with a pixel size of 1.12 microns.

MAYBE YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED >>> Valentine’s Day, watch out for scams and data theft: tips to defend yourself from the dangers of the web

Samsung would have made this decision for months, but without an explanation known to all. However, this does not mean that the final surrender of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is worse than its predecessors. More details will surely come out in the coming weeks, when Samsung’s flagships will be gutted by experts from all over the world in every possible aspect.