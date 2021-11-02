The campaign for the prevention of retinal diseases and the optic nerve stopped in Catanzaro

The national campaign for the prevention of retinal and optic nerve diseases promoted by IAPB Italia Onlus with the patronage of the Ministry of Health, the State-Regions Conference and the Higher Institute of Health made a stop in Catanzaro with excellent results.

A hi-tech mobile truck with four different surgeries equipped with OCT macula, optic disc, puff tonometer and self-refractometer with a team of specialists, also supported by the IAPB Committee of Catanzaro.

Section provincial IAPB is committed daily to guarantee access to eye care from the youngest to the oldest:

“Every day for the past 20 years we have been investing in prevention and information to protect the right to health” says the head of IAPB Catanzaro Luciana Loprete and continues “even in such a difficult period as that of Covid we have offered citizens various moments of prevention at the ophthalmology cabinet located in the UICI multipurpose office located in Loc. Piterà and in recent days we have carried out an assiduous dissemination activity to allow people over the age of 40 to undergo checks ”.

During the screening there were many patients who underwent the eye examination for the first time or in any case after several years because, not accusing any type of visual problem, they did not consider it appropriate.

Other patients asked about cataracts, believing that the diagnosis is necessarily followed by surgery while some were already diagnosed with maculopathy or glaucomatous opticopathy and went to the screening visit to check their condition.

Doctors also found ocular hypertonia correlated with oct changes in the optic disc, as well as newly diagnosed maculopathies; all services were performed in full compliance with anti-covid regulations.

Thanks to the medical team made up of the professionals Dr. Giovanna Lionetti, Dr. Irene Di Sanzo, Dr. Floriana Ferranti and Dr. Giulia Stallone as well as the truck technicians and all the staff of UICI and the IAPB Committee of Catanzaro.