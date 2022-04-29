The campaign For Your Heart restarts, for 7 months in 34 cities – Medicine

After the stop imposed by the Covid pandemic, the National Cardiovascular Prevention Campaign Truck Tour Banca del Cuore 2022 will restart on April 29, bringing Italians ‘home’, examinations and screening to find out the state of health of their heart. For the next 7 months, from April to November, a specially set up Jumbo Truck will return to stop in the heart of over 34 cities from Northern to Southern Italy.

The initiative, promoted by the Foundation for Your Heart of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists, allows to offer all citizens the opportunity to undergo a complete and free cardiological screening which includes electrocardiographic examination and arrhythmic screening; print of the electrocardiogram; metabolic screening. All those who join the Truck will be given a personal BancomHeart, a card that allows 24-hour access to their electrocardiogram, blood pressure values, pathologies suffered, therapies taken, lifestyles and all exams performed.

"Despite the high prevalence, cardiovascular diseases are largely preventable through the adoption of healthy lifestyles", explains Michele Gulizia, president of the Foundation for Your Heart and creator of the Banca del Cuore National Cardiovascular Prevention Project. "Among the modifiable risk factors – he adds – there are diabetes, which if not correctly controlled can favor atherosclerosis and possible multisystem damage, hypercholesterolemia, low blood HDL values, arterial hypertension, sedentary lifestyle and cigarette smoke ". The Truck Tour Banca del Cuore 2022, he concludes, "allows us to arrive in the squares of the main cities, where, since 2016, we have actively carried out this free screening, which to date has allowed us to distribute over 50,600 BancomHeart to as many citizens and to save many lives ".