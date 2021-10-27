the campaign has the Beatles as its soundtrack

Katy Perry ventured into a version of All you need is love of the Beatles for the new campaign of Gap. “And what better reason to collaborate than to bring people together to spread Christmas holiday joy and raise money for Baby2baby, acharitable organization that is close to my heart ”commented the pop singer, capable of combining the art that brought her success with commendable initiatives, capable of producing a real positive impact in people’s lives. Even if the first interesting rumors arrive, to find out what the project consists of we will have to wait until next December.

Ahead of the Christmas holidays, the world pop star has registered a cover of the hit of the hit of 1967. He also posed for commercials All together now. In addition Katy will release a new single and for each stream of the track on Spotify, Gap will donate a pound to the non-profit organization. Baby2Baby, up to a maximum of 100 thousand pounds. “Baby2baby, a charity that is close to my heart. Children are our future. We have to raise the children and help them find their value, their self-esteem and self-respect ”, commented the singer with deep emotion.

Katy Perry said in a press release: “I always am enthusiastic to work with brands that do their utmost to make this world a better and happier place “, explained the pop star, concluding:” Imagine again one of the most recognizable and exciting songs of our time with an iconic brand like Gap and launch with such an important message to them, it was a dream ”.

Katy Perry Gap: the birth of her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom

It is really true that the birth of her beautiful baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom it helped to make her take to heart the sensitive issue of children in need of love and protection. The little girl was born on August 26, 2020 from the love of two loving parents and thousands of their fans. Katy and Orlando Bloom they announced the pregnancy last March with the music video of her new song “Never Worn White”.