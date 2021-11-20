the campaign was designed around the normal difficulty – Nerd4.life

343 Industries has created the Halo Infinite campaign taking as a reference the difficulty Normal, where the previous chapters were balanced on the basis of the Heroic one. A development approach designed to meet those who have never previously played the series or are not very accustomed to the FPS genre.

“Traditionally Halo has always been built around Heroic difficulty, and we’ve done the same with Halo 4 and 5,” says character director Stephen Dyck in an interview with VGC. “So usually based on Heroic, everything was scaled down for Normal and Easy difficulty and up for Legendary. This time around, we spent a lot more time on Normal, as we expect new ones with Halo Infinite. players who have never played the series. ”

“This doesn’t mean that Heroic difficulty isn’t hard or Legendary isn’t very punishing, these are elements that are still a part of Halo, but we’ve spent more time on the normal difficulty, thinking” what if you were a new player who has ever played the series and is this your first time using an assault rifle? “We want these players to have fun and be successful and not immediately find themselves faced with a wall in terms of gameplay.”

A glimpse of Zeta Halo.

Also according to what Dyck says, the difficulty has been balanced by also taking into consideration the freedom offered to the player on how to face the challenges. On certain occasions some approaches will be better than others, but the developers don’t want to preclude any of them.

The associate creative director Paul Crocker instead added that during the campaign the difficulty will be well balanced by continuing along the main missions, the so-called “Golden Path”, which follows the story in a more linear way. However, players who prefer to explore and engage in side activities may encounter particularly challenging optional encounters.

Halo Infinite will be available starting December 8 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. If you haven’t done so yet, we recommend that you read our tried and tested single player campaign.