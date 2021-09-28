the Canadian actor is one of the most popular sex symbols

Ryan Gosling and its inimitable charm. The Canadian actor, who arrived very recently at the important milestone of forty years, is undoubtedly considered one of the most loved and desired sex symbols in Hollywood. Ryan, of Canadian origin, is famous for his sometimes melancholy and nostalgic gaze. But in reality he is very happy alongside Eva Mendes, his life partner. The actor and director is very reserved and sometimes keeps his private life very intimate, as evidenced by the relationship with the beautiful (and also an actress) Eva Mendes; which also gave him two beautiful girls, Esmeralda and Amada.

Everyone likes Ryan Gosling, but he has one great love: Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling is defined “The most taciturn Hollywood star” despite being an actor with a great talent, pure and innate. One of his peculiarities, which distinguish him on the big screen from other actors is his marked versatility with which he plays different roles. Able to pass from the musical La La Land (winner of six Academy Awards) to the most violent and hyper-realistic films such as Nicolas Winding Refn. A consolidated and undisputed reality is that the most famous Canadian in Hollywood holds the appointment of one of the Hollywood’s most desired sex symbols. Even if her only love, which has stolen her heart is her: Eva Mendes. She herself recently confessed: “Only when I fell in love with Ryan did I feel the desire to become a mother.” Problematic boy, bullied by his peers, Ryan Gosling began his acting career at a very young age. At just 13 he becomes a baby star of the small screen. The children’s program entitled Mickey Mouse Club it is obviously from Disney. Where teenagers go wild, sing, dance and present musical guests. Not just young Ryan. In this memorable context were present, albeit also very young: Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

The Canadian actor and his innate talent: particularly gifted in dance

Ryan has always been particularly gifted in dance, as the film of the extraordinary success also demonstrates La La Land. Where is both singer and dancer. Beyond acting, in fact, he manages to bring out his multifaceted and versatile artistic personality. Among his most important collaborations we remember: his most famous film, La La Land, Blade Runner 2049, his second highest grossing film, and finally the film that made him famous, The pages of our life, set in the 1940s.

The Thomas Crawford case with Anthony Hopkins, The big bet, in the action comedy The Nice Guys, First Man – The first man. Long ago he stated: “I try not to do too many, because I’m the first to get bored of myself, and I guess it can be the same for others” Ryan Gosling was born in London, Ontario in southeastern Canada. When he was very young he was bullied by some peers and for this very important reason he continued to study from home, with his mother. At just 20 years old, thanks to an enviable determination and perseverance, in 2000 he appeared with his first debut film “The taste of victory”. From this moment on, the beginning of a rising and golden career and a succession of international successes.

Why is Ryan Gosling inimitable? The charm of the “dark beauty” and reserved

Of that difficult period Ryan Gosling stated: “I could wake up, watch Planet of the Apes in the morning and then draw in the afternoon while learning about a historic battle. I felt like I understood that it was possible to do everything else in another way. ‘ Of the school he said: “I did not remember what the professors said, it was as if it was easy for others and very difficult for me, it was not good for my self-esteem.” To date, the Canadian-born actor can be satisfied with having won his biggest battle (not for nothing his first debut film is titled “The Taste of Victory”). An important redemption from life itself and from all the painful sufferings experienced during adolescence. Its inimitable charm, in fact, and which made it internationally famous, is characterized by being reserved, shady, with an always slightly nostalgic look. Ryan Gosling is the perfect marriage between the authentic and genuine good guy and the bewitching and seductive star, jealous (more than ever) of his privacy. Always faithful by nature, he is able to completely love a woman, without reservations or distractions: he was the ex-boyfriend of splendid actresses such as: Sandra Bullock, first, Rachel McAdams, later.

The Future: A 1940s horror classic Wolfman

Ryan Gosling has been out for a couple of years as an actor. The next film projects are still unfinished due to the pandemic. We know for sure that the Canadian actor is working on the remake of a 1940s horror classic, Wolfman – directed by James Whale in 1941. The subject of the film seems to have been written by Ryan himself; while the production seems to be in the hands of Jordan Peele’s Blumhouse. We’ll see!