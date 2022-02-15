The Canadian Prime Minister has taken some special measures against the Freedom Convoy protest

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he will take extraordinary measures, at the federal level, to stop the protest against the coronavirus restrictions known as the Freedom Convoy. The measures are part of the so-called “Emergencies Act”, which can only be invoked in cases of particular danger, and it is the first time in Canadian history that the government has adopted them to contain an anti-government protest. The Emergencies Act will give the government extraordinary powers for 30 days, including blocking protesters’ bank accounts and increasing the powers of law enforcement. Trudeau has ensured that these measures will only be applied temporarily and very selectively.

The Freedom Convoy has entered its third week: the occupation with trucks and other vehicles of downtown Ottawa, the Canadian capital, and other areas has created major logistical and public order problems. In recent days, there had been various pressures on Trudeau, especially from the United States, to intervene at the federal level against the protests, but for a variety of reasons – also rooted in the political culture of Canada and in the way they are structured law enforcement – Trudeau had been reluctant to do so.

