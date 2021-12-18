The Canaries aim for silver tourism with long stay proposals

The new strategy developed by Canary Islands to promote the long-term tourism of the silver travelers (over 65) but also of the age group between i 55 and 64 years. These are tourists who tend to stay for long periods in the same destination, with an expense that doubles the average. The objective of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce of the Government of the Canary Islands is to get to attract every year 200,000 long-term tourists, generating a turnover of 770 million euros.

The target of over 55 and silver, is added to those of remote workers and professional sportsmen who are the segments of the market defined as “long-stay tourism”, towards which the Canary Islands have earmarked an investment of 1.5 million euros. The 2022 budget to promote the incoming of over 55s and silver is 500,000 euros, but the project took its first steps as early as December 2021 with a dedicated investment of 250,000 euros.

“We have started a campaign – explains the minister of tourism Yaiza Castilla – to position the Canary Islands as the ideal destination for travelers over 55 and silver, a segment inclined to increase the period of stay and with a higher spending capacity than the average of tourists “.

Castilla also underlines how the economy linked to the silver band represents the 25% of GDP in Europe and more than 45% of world consumption, which is why experts define it as a new economic engine. Furthermore, the World Tourism Organization estimates that in 2050 the population aged 60 and over will reach more than 2 billion of international trips. The Canary Islands, according to the minister, “should become one of the main destinations for this market, which represents an important opportunity for economic and social development for the archipelago”.

In the medium term, the new strategy implemented by the Canaries aims to increase the number of tourists over 55 and silver by 50% compared to the 2019 figure, thus passing from 131,600 to 200,000 visitors per year. Furthermore, the plan envisages promoting the extension of average stays (49.58 nights in 2019) and, therefore, the overall average expenditure (383 million euros in 2019).

The Canary Islands action plan includes communication campaigns aimed at emphasizing the advantages of a long stay in the archipelago, focusing on the destination and its offer, but also on the carefree and friendly lifestyle that characterizes the islands and, at the same time, guarantees on personal health and safety.