The Canary was alerted by his mother: “Things will happen that will cause you to stop playing music, pay no attention to it and move on”

Santo Domingo. DR

Adalgisa Andújar was a prominent dancer for “La Voz Dominicana”. Her young son, José Alberto, felt great emotion when he accompanied her to the presentations at the state television plant, now channel 4.

“That’s my mommy” or “my mommy was a dancer”, she still says with great pride and with a heart that bursts with love for her mother, who has just turned 85 years old.

The Canary is not only surrounded by the love of his mother. He also still enjoys his long-living maternal grandmother, Carolina Harrigan, who is 102 years old and maintains impressive lucidity. According to her salsero, she resents being called her old lady and prefers to be called “old lady”, in which her grandson pleases her.

He has his mother on a deserved pedestal: “I have always had a special relationship with my mom. She never gave me a fight or a punishment because I was also a very calm and obedient child”. Both women live in New Jersey.

“El Canario” recounts that when he visits them, his grandmother bursts into tears. “When I go to visit my grandmother I always leave her crying because she thinks she will never see me again.”

His mother’s advice was vital to the success and stability that this veteran salsero has achieved in his career. From her he received the best reflections and warnings about the music industry.

“My mom always told me: – my son, don’t stop, don’t hold a grudge, always keep your head up. Thousands of things are going to happen that will cause you to leave music, you can get frustrated, don’t pay attention to it and move on, ”she recalled in the interview.

He is proud to have a wife who has been married for more than 20 years, and well-educated children, which he acquired from his mother and grandmother.

“Mine has been pure art, good music, beautiful lyrics, at 65 years of age and the 47 years I have a career, I have never needed a scandal to sound or for people to remember me,” he said.

+ What you see negative

During the interview, El Canario said he was surprised by the actions of artists and entertainment figures who in these times have put aside their talent to position themselves on social networks, based on scandals and “relaxes”, which, according to him, they add nothing to their personal lives or careers.

“It saddens me that many who dominate the music market no longer take care of publicizing their artistic work, however, romances, love affairs, scandals with the law or fights is what keeps them in the public arena. It is sad to see an actress having to display her private parts on social networks, just because she needs to sound or for a singer to sell her body on a digital platform just for money”, he expresses concerned.

Obviously, over the years the artist has become wiser, but living through everything that the Covid-19 pandemic brought with him left him with a vast learning curve, both in the technological part and in his lifestyle.

“During the pandemic I experienced a rapprochement with our creator and I have learned to live more calmly and more patiently. I have learned to know how to live life, sometimes we have to be conformists, not hate or hold grudges, bring peace, rejoice in the success of others and accept people as they are, these are important things to live in peace”, he assures.

José Alberto was these days in Santo Domingo to publicize your new album entitled “The teacher lives on top”, in tribute to one of the most important Latin musical figures of all time, the Dominican Johnny Pacheco, who died last year.

“I am sorry that Pacheco is not alive because I know he would have enjoyed it, but I know he is enjoying it in heaven. He was a great man, always happy, for everything he had a joke to tell and very grateful, ”says El Canario about his musical father.

“Sweet with sweet” is the theme that he promotes along with his film material.

José Alberto had been planning to record this tribute for years, but his occupations and commitments did not allow him to stop.

“Look, it was now that I was able to do it and I tried to achieve a musical performance just like Pacheco did with each of these sauces. I worked hard to study each of the instruments of each song, this tribute album to Pacheco was recorded with a lot of love and care, ”she says.

Pacheco, born in Santiago, is a symbol of Latin music, he was one of the founders of the Fania All-Stars. “Everything was born with Pacheco,” he says when referring to the salsa movement. However, José Alberto considers that his country of origin did not recognize him as Pacheco deserved, who died last year at the age of 85.

+ The titles

In addition to the sauce they promote, they make up the album “Como la gorda cooks”, “El negro Panchón”, “Ungrateful woman”, “Ponle dot”, “I miss it”, “Yolanda”, “Turn it backwards”, “My new love! and “Precious singing”.

The production represents a compilation of pieces from three albums recorded by “El Maestro”: “The perfect combination”, “Los compadres” and “Three coffee and two sugar”.