The canceled remake of the Dark Universe’s Bride of Frankenstein

David Koepp has revealed details of The Bride of Frankenstein that Javier Bardem and Angelina Jolie were going to star in

the failed Dark Universe from Universal Pictures had the potential to bring some of his most iconic movie monsters to the present day, but after the disaster of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise in 2017, any idea of ​​a shared monster universe was dropped. A project that had already begun to take shape was the remake of bride of frankensteinbased on the sequel to the 1931 classic, Frankensteinwho directed then James Whale.

The truth is that the film had enough ingredients to be a success. The titular character was going to be embodied by Angelina Joliewith Javier Bardem acting like the monster and Bill Condonresponsible for the real image version of Beauty and the Beast or the last two installments of the Twilight Saga, as director. Now, in an interview with Collider, the screenwriter David Kopp has provided some details of what the remake of the horror classic was going to be like.

“It was going to be a very big and beautiful gothic horror production. And one idea that I liked was that the first thirty or forty pages take place in the 1870s, like the Frankenstein movies, and then she goes dormant for 150 years and is rediscovered and awakened in the present day. And I thought that was great.”

But then The Mummy arrived and everything fell apart, taking the Dark Universe with it. Later Kopp rewrote the script to be considerably smaller, but it didn’t work either. Since then, he has abandoned the project and, although he does not know what is happening with the new remake attempt, he understands that this is part of the screenwriter’s job. «I think someone else is trying now. So I do not know. I felt that Bride of Frankenstein is a treasure, obviously, and that it doesn’t belong to me. And I’ve had two very good attempts, so it’s only fair to let someone else try.”

In October 2020, Variety reported that Scarlett Johansson would produce and star girlfrienda sci-fi reimagining of the character from Mary Shelley for Manzana and A24 with Sebastian Lelio as director, but since then nothing more has been known about this new project.