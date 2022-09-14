The cancer that hides in the blood: Acute Myeloid Leukemia

As part of the blood disease awareness month, it is necessary to talk about one of the most delicate and rare diseases in the blood and bone marrow: the AMLone of the most complex and difficult types of cancer to treat because it is rare, but very aggressive.

When a person has leukemia, the cancer cells move into their healthy blood cells, which can be reflected in symptoms such as fever, fatigue, easy bruising, bleeding, infections, and other problems. When we talk specifically about Acute Leukemia, it means that the symptoms usually get worse in a short period of time.

In Mexico, this disease is more frequent in the adult population, with an estimated incidence of 3.5 per 100,000 inhabitants. It is considered an oncological emergency due to its rapid evolution, the emotional impact and the way it affects the patient’s quality of life. Children and adolescents can develop it quickly and need immediate medical attention, but it occurs more often in older adults.

Only 28% of patients with AML achieve the 5-year survival rate. In Mexico, the overall 3-year survival is 34.8% with a mortality rate of 3.7 per 100,000 inhabitants. According to a study carried out by the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, in Mexico, AML is a biologically heterogeneous disease that offers different responses with uniform treatments.

“Symptoms such as weight loss, tiredness, fever, night sweats, or loss of appetite are regularly indicators of secondary conditions that in many cases arise before the appearance of this cancer and should be studied as soon as possible with specialists,” says Belkis Monsalve , medical manager of Astellas Hematology.

A timely diagnosis could increase the life expectancy of patients. According to experts, in 40% of cases the disease is diagnosed after accidentally discovering an increase in white blood cells, carried out systematically or during a check-up.

Although chemotherapy is characterized by being the direct treatment response to cancer, precision medicine, or personalized medicine, it has emerged as a great option to offer personalized treatments which have greater specificity and therefore greater efficacy and less toxicity compared to conventional treatments.

Precision medicine is a type of medicine that uses information from a person’s genes or proteins to prevent, diagnose, or treat disease. This innovative approach helps healthcare professionals better understand many things, including environment, lifestyle, and heredity, that play a role in each patient’s health, disease, and condition.

Now, precision medicine can be used to understand factors such as how a person’s genetic makeup affects how cancer cells are likely to grow and spread in their body, meaning better decisions can be made about what treatment should be administered.

For the pharmaceutical company, patients hold the key to driving the development of new drugs because the patient, as a person, is the center of our attention. Developing treatments based on precision medicine is one of the commitments that the laboratory has with patients around the world.

A timely detection of the AML is essential for increase chances of cure and to have a good quality of life. However, confirming this diagnosis is one of the greatest challenges of this condition because symptoms are often vague and most patients have no known risk factors; so the best way to find it early is to report any possible symptoms to your doctor right away.