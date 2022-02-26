The candidates who could replace Fabián Bustos in Barcelona SC | National Championship | sports

After the information revealed by the Brazilian newspaper Sport Balloon Regarding the interest of Santos FC in the coach of Barcelona SC, Fabián Bustos, there are three names that are linked to the bullfighting team for replace it to bull in charge.

The Argentine coach entered the club’s history -although at the end of the 2021 season his continuity was questioned due to a string of negative results-, mainly for leading the team to the semifinals of the last Copa Libertadores. In addition, he led the yellows to the national title of the LigaPro Serie A 2020 by defeating Liga de Quito on penalties at their fiefdom, the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium.

From Brazil they assured the existence of a principle of agreement between the coach and the Peixe leadership, since Bustos would direct until next Wednesday, when Barcelona SC visits Universitario de Deportes in Lima for a place in the third play-off phase of the Libertadores 2022 .

While the Brazilian press is getting ready for a possible landing of Bustos next week in Sao Paulo, in Ecuador the Canarian club announced a press conference for this Friday in which it is expected to report on the transfer of defender Joshué Quiñónez and discuss the current situation of the Cordovan DT.

Sources linked to the environment of the yellow institution and intermediary agencies hinted this week that there are two names handled by the leadership commanded by Carlos Alfaro Moreno: the Argentine Luis Zubeldia and the Uruguayan Paul Repetto. In addition, the folder of the also Argentine was contemplated Jorge Celico.

According to the information that transcends since Wednesday, the leadership leadership since last December has been analyzing the folders of several technical directors because until then Bustos was on a tightrope. The name of Luis Zubeldía gains strength, who already directed the Guayaquil team (from July 2011 to April 2012) and the Quito League as well (from January 2014 to December 2015); and there is speculation with the helmsman of Nacional de Uruguay, Pablo Repetto, with a past in Independiente del Valle (from 2012 to 2016) and also in Liga de Quito (from 2017 to 2021).

It was learned on Wednesday that the recession of the contract of the bull Bustos would be close to 150,000 dollars that the Brazilian club would have no problem canceling as long as they had the Argentine strategist on their bench. (D)