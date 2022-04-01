The Cannes Festival is coming and you are with some of the films that will make people talk

With the 2021 awards season finally over, the time has come to look to the future in cinema. Any movie buff worried about what’s to come need not worry: the Cannes Film Festival is on its way and its possible premieres are full of talent. This March 14th the official list of films selected for the screening will be announced, and taking into account all the films that could be finished on time, we have an interesting list of films that can arrive in time for the festival and you can’t miss it.

Some titles have already been confirmed as part of the next edition, such as Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis from Baz Luhrman, but it is very likely that you have already heard of them. Instead, in this list you will see a list of potential films that could premiere at the acclaimed festival and become future Oscar favorites. If they don’t, add them to your watchlists anyway, because you don’t want to miss any of them.

The contest will be held from May 17 to 28, 2022

Armageddon Time (James Gray)

steven spielberg isn’t the only beloved director to reflect on his formative years with his next film The Fabelmansscheduled for December. James Gray is plumbing the depths of his own childhood in Armageddon Time, which will take place in Queens, New York. The film had been announced in May 2019, even before it was released Ad Astraand was scheduled to star Robert De Niro, Donald Sutherland, Oscar Isaac and Cate Blanchett. However, all of them left the project due to the problems caused by the coronavirus, but important actors, such as Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strongwho is believed to play Gray’s father, as well as Anne Hathaway.

Bones & All (Luca Guadagnino)

Luca Guadagnino has been linked to so many different film projects over the years that it’s hard to believe he actually pulled off one of them, but, after a brief and brilliant retirement from television, Gudagnino is poised for his return, with Timothee Chalamet, naturally. the duo of Call Me by Your Name will return for another carnal story based on the Camille DeAngelis novel of the same name, where a teenage girl (taylor russell) must try to put aside his cannibalistic tendencies. Chalamet will play her partner on a cross-country road trip through Reagan-era America, while Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark Rylance and Andre Holland They will have small supporting roles.

Crimes of the Future (David Cronenberg)

“I have unfinished business with the future,” said the legendary director of The Fly but surprisingly, Crimes of the Futurehis first film since 2014, is not a remake of the 1970 film of the same name. Cronenberg shot the film in Greece last summer with a cast that includes Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart. Mortensen even anticipated that this film would see Cronenberg’s return to horror. , and we can’t wait to see it.

Park Chan Wook, the acclaimed South Korean filmmaker

Decision to Leave (Park Chan Wook)

The South Korean master of the thriller will return to Cannes with his first feature film in six years. His last movie The Handmaiden (considered his masterpiece) competed for the Palme d’Or but lost to I, Daniel Blake from Ken Loach. However, Park will go to La Palma with this new film about which little is known. The only thing we know is that it will be starring Park Hye Il (The Host and Memories of Murder) as a detective investigating a murder who falls in love with a mysterious widow (Tang Wei): the main suspect of his investigation.

She Said (Maria Schrader)

After the articles of Ronan Farrowreporting on the Harvey Weinstein allegations was fueled by the journalistic efforts of Jodi Kantor and Meghan Twoheywith the book “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement”. Starring Zoë Kazan like Kantor and Carey Mulligan as Twohey, she said tells the story behind the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning women, the main promoters of the movement #MeToo . the german filmmaker Mary Schrader assumes her role as director again, after sweeping the Netflix miniseries, Unorthodox.

Anthony Hopkins in The Father (2020)

The Son (Florian Zeller)

It’s not often that an Oscar winner reprises the role for which he won, but Anthony Hopkins will do just that with this sequel to El padre. Although the relationship between the films is still unclear, we know that like El padre, The Son is also an adaptation of Zeller’s plays, and both are part of this trilogy that closes the play The Mother. While the first film focused on one man’s battle with dementia, The Son will shift the focus to the younger members of the family, with Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby joining the cast in the lead roles.

Three Thousand Years of Longing (George Miller)

after the phenomenal Mad Max: Fury Roadmoviegoers have waited for the return of George Miller to the movies, and after seven long years, it’s finally here. Three Thousand Years of Longing centers on a scholar, played by Tilda Swinton, who offers three wishes to the mysterious Djinn (Idris Elbe) in exchange for his freedom. Their conversation takes place in a hotel room in Istanbul and will have surreal consequences for both characters.

The Way of the Wind (Terrence Malick)

Mark Rylance playing Satan in a movie Terrence Malik is basically all you need to know. The filmmaker behind The Thin Red Line has been working on this epic film about the life of Jesus Christ since 2019, and expectations are certainly high for the film-philosopher’s interpretation of biblical material. the protagonist of Son of Saul, Géza Rohrig plays Christ in the film, which has been in post-production for more than two years, but rumors indicate it will be ready for Cannes.

Darren Aronofsky and Brendan Fraser

The Whale (Darren Aronofsky)

We have been waiting for Aronofsky’s return since Mother! in 2017, and he’s back in the director’s chair for the eighth time with The Whale. brendan fraser (who will be full of prosthetics) plays Charlie, an obese man weighing more than 272 kilos , who leaves his family for his gay lover. Charlie’s lover dies, and in the midst of his grief, Fraser’s character tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter (Sadie Sink). Adapted by Samuel D. Hunter from his own play of the same name, this grotesque psychological torment grants Aronofsky a chance to execute his most provocative experience since. Requiem for a Dream. But will it land with the same audience split as Mother! or will it become another pop culture phenomenon like black swan? And what is more important, Will we see Brendan Fraser planting his way to the Oscar with a win for Best Actor?

Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

More than a decade has passed since the last narrative feature film by the Canadian director Sarah Polleywith the lovely Take This Waltz, but her belated return seems to have all it takes to remind audiences that she’s a great filmmaker. The film adapts the novel by Miriam Toews in which several women hold a secret meeting where they speak freely about the violations they have suffered as part of their community. Polley has the enviable ability to find humanity in heavy and difficult subject matter, turning even dark moments into absorbing portraits of resilience. As if something were missing, the film has a fabulous cast behind it that includes Frances McDormand, Ben Whishaw, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and Jessie Buckley. On the other hand, the Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker) will provide the soundtrack for the film to be produced by Plan B Entertainment, with Brad Pitt on board as a producer along with McDormand.

