The Cannes Festival is coming and you are with some of the films that will make people talk

James 9 hours ago

With the 2021 awards season finally over, the time has come to look to the future in cinema. Any movie buff worried about what’s to come need not worry: the Cannes Film Festival is on its way and its possible premieres are full of talent. This March 14th the official list of films selected for the screening will be announced, and taking into account all the films that could be finished on time, we have an interesting list of films that can arrive in time for the festival and you can’t miss it.

Some titles have already been confirmed as part of the next edition, such as Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis from Baz Luhrman, but it is very likely that you have already heard of them. Instead, in this list you will see a list of potential films that could premiere at the acclaimed festival and become future Oscar favorites. If they don’t, add them to your watchlists anyway, because you don’t want to miss any of them.

