The Cannes festival returns from May 17 for its 75th edition

The festival will return to the Croisette in Cannes, in the south of France, on its usual dates, between May 17 and 28. 21 films are in competition for the Palme d’Or. The jury will be chaired by Vincent Lindon, actor from the movie ‘Titane’, who won the prestigious award last year.

After being canceled in 2020, and postponed in 2021, the festival returns with its format and with a capacity of people close to the usual. This will screen 21 films in official competition for the Palme d’Or, including ‘Bora Bora’, by Spanish director Albert Serra.

The films that illustrate auteur cinema for the general public are presented in the official competition, while the ‘Un Certain Regard’ selection focuses on original works due to their themes and aesthetics, without forgetting the films presented out of competition or special screenings.

Of the 21 films in the official section, only five are made by women. A record for the festival that presented only four directors last year.

Claire Denis, with the thriller ‘Stars at noon’, Kelly Reichardt, with ‘Showing up’ or the young Leonor Serraille, with her second film, ‘A Younger Brother’, are some of them.

A combination of file photos taken on April 26, 2022 shows the members of the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. © AFP

“Reveal and display quality works”

“To endure, the Festival has had to stay true to its founding vocation, which is to reveal and show quality works at the service of the evolution of cinema, promote the development of the film industry around the world and celebrate the seventh art at a global level. international”, explains Thierry Frémaux, general delegate of the event since 2007.

“The most important, but least visible, work is done by the team’s scouts, who scour the world and festivals each year to find up-and-coming directors,” adds Frémaux.

One of the most important films will be ‘Crimes of the future’, a futuristic horror film with the return to the direction of David Cronenberg, after eight years, and with Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux in the performance.

The Canadian will face four directors who have already won a Palme d’Or. The Japanese, Hirokazu Koreeda, presents ‘Broker’, a drama about abandoned babies. The Romanian Cristian Mungiu offers ‘RMN’, which tells, through the story of an immigrant who returns home, the effects of European policies in the Transylvania region.

The Dardenne brothers are in competition with ‘Tori and Lokita’, a story about the friendship between a young man and a teenager who arrived from Africa in Belgium; and the Swedish Ruben Östlund exhibits ‘Triangle of sadness’, a satire of high society.

Workers place the official poster for the 75th Cannes Film Festival on the facade of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, southeastern France, on May 15, 2022. © Valery HACHE / AFP

The shadow of the Ukrainian war on the festival

The opening film, ‘Z (de Z)’, a comedy by Michel Hazanavicius, changed its title so as not to offend Ukraine. It was renamed ‘Corten’ after the connotation of the letter Z that appears on Russian military equipment during the invasion of Ukraine.

“In view of the symbolic load that the letter Z has taken on since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and at the request of Ukrainian filmmakers, I decided to change the title of my film. This title may have been funny when we finished the film a few months ago , but it’s not anymore, and I can’t assume it. My film is designed to give joy and in no case do I want it to be associated in any way with this war, “explained the director.

The organizers decided to present two Ukrainian films, in support of that country. A documentary by Sergei Loznitsa, which will be screened in a special session, and the first film by a young filmmaker, Maksym Nakonechnyi, to be found in the Un Certain Regard section.

The film ‘Mariupolis 2’ brings together footage shot by Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius in Mariupol before he was captured and killed by the Russian army in early April. His partner, Hanna Bilobrova, who accompanied him on the job, was able to bring the material shot there and edit it, constituting ‘Mariupolis 2’, which will be presented in the unofficial competition.

Official Russian delegations were banned and will not be part of the festival. However, Russian dissident Kirill Serebrennikov will present his film ‘Tchaikovsky’s Woman’.

The 52-year-old artist received the news in March that he could leave Russia, after years of legal proceedings and house arrest. He was accused of having embezzled public subsidies when he ran the Gogol Center, a laboratory for contemporary creation, but the court finally closed the case.