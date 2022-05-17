The Cannes Film Festival gets underway to celebrate its 75th anniversary

The festival is celebrated from May 17 to 28, resuming its traditional calendar after two years of interruptions due to the pandemic. It was canceled in 2020, and last year it was moved to July, when it was held under strict Covid-19 protocols.

This year the parties are back and Hollywood heavyweights will include “Top Gun Maverick”from Tom Cruisewhich will bring the star to Cannes for the first time in three decades, as well as the biopic of Baz Luhrman’s Elvismade by austin butler Y Tom Hanks. The actor Forest Whitaker will be present to receive the honorary Palme d’Or of the festival for his career.

David Cronenberg will mark his return to horror films with “Future Crimes”, with Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux.

There will also be a strong presence from Asia, despite the absence of China, with films from Park Chan-wook and Hirokazu Kore-eda in competition and the actor of “The Squid Game” Lee Jung-jae premiering his new movie “hunt”.

“Everybody wants to go back to this moment, to this kind of renaissance of cinema here in Cannes,” Roxborough said.

The festival opens on Tuesday with a zombie movie, “final cut”by the French filmmaker Michel Hazanaviciuswhich changed the title of “Z, like Z” to remove a reference to the lyrics that has been associated with the war in Ukraine.

The festival barred entry to official Russian delegations, but will present “Tchaikovsky’s Wife”from the exiled Russian director Kirill Serebrennikovwho has spoken openly about the war.

will also screen Mariupolis 2from the Lithuanian director Kvedaravicius Blankets, 45, who was killed in Mariupol, the Ukrainian city heavily bombed by Russian forces, nearly a month ago while working on the film. His fiancee Hanna Bilobrovawho finished the project, will present it.

Another Ukrainian project is the feature debut of Maksim Nakonechnyi, “Butterfly Vision”, the story of a young Ukrainian woman who returns to her country after being captured and released in a prisoner exchange. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer and Hanna Rantala; Editing in Spanish by Vicente Valdivia)