The Cannes Film Festival gets underway to celebrate its 75th anniversary

By Mimosa Spencer and Hanna Rantala

CANNES, FRANCE (Reuters) – The Cannes Film Festival gears up for its 75th anniversary with a lineup of Hollywood’s biggest names, new films and Palme d’Or winners.

“I honestly think this is one of the best Cannes shows in years,” said Scott Roxborough, European bureau chief for The Hollywood Reporter.

The festival is celebrated from May 17 to 28, resuming its traditional calendar after two years of interruptions due to the pandemic. It was canceled in 2020, and last year it was moved to July, when it was held under strict COVID protocols.

This year the parties are back and Hollywood heavyweights will include Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun Maverick,” which will bring the star to Cannes for the first time in three decades, as well as Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler. and Tom Hanks. Actor Forest Whitaker will be present to receive the festival’s honorary Palme d’Or for his career.

David Cronenberg will mark his return to horror films with “Future Crimes”, with Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux.

There will also be a strong presence from Asia, despite the absence of China, with films by Park Chan-wook and Hirokazu Kore-eda in competition and “Squid Game” actor Lee Jung-jae premiering his new film “Hunt.”

“Everybody wants to go back to this moment, to this kind of renaissance of cinema here in Cannes,” Roxborough said.

The festival opens Tuesday with a zombie movie, “Final Cut,” by French filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius, who changed the title from “Z, like Z” to remove a reference to the lyrics that have been associated with the war in Ukraine. .

The festival has barred entry to official Russian delegations but will present “Tchaikovsky’s Wife,” by exiled Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who has been outspoken about the war.

Also screened will be “Mariupolis 2” by Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius, 45, who was killed in Mariupol, the Ukrainian city heavily bombed by Russian forces, nearly a month ago while working on the film. His fiancee Hanna Bilobrova, who finished the project, will present it.

Another Ukrainian project is Maksim Nakonechnyi’s feature debut “Butterfly Vision”, the story of a young Ukrainian woman who returns to her country after being captured and released in a prisoner swap.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer and Hanna Rantala; Editing in Spanish by Vicente Valdivia)