The Cannes Film Festival revealed who will be the members of the jury for the 2022 edition

In just a few weeks La Croisette will dress up again for the 75th Cannes Film Festivalthe prestigious European event that celebrates the best of cinema from around the world, with feature films that are part of the Official Selection and others that are simply screened during the festival in search of distribution.

Weeks ago it was known which will be the titles chosen to compete in Cannes. Directors such as David Cronenberg will be present there with Crimes of the Future; French filmmaker Claire Denis with Stars at Noon; and the brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne with their most recent film, Tori and Lokita.

But in addition to the titles, another important section is the presence of the jury, which in each new edition chooses the most outstanding figures to preside over the Festival. This year, and after a lot of rumours, the festival organization finally revealed who the members of the 2022 edition will be. In fact, this is one of the first years that the festival organization has taken so long to announce the members. of the jury. According to the president of the Festival, Thierry Fremaux, the delay had to do with the availability of some of the chosen names.

Although later than usual, it was finally revealed who will be in charge of leading this year’s jury. The actor Vincent Lindonwhich was part of Titanthe film that won the Palme d’Or in the previous edition, was chosen as president of the jury for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Related news

Vincent Lindon with director Julia Ducournau and actress Agathe Rousselle (Titane)

Lindon won the award for Best Actor at Cannes in 2015 for his performance in The Measure of a Man (The price of a man), directed by Stephane Brizé. Since the end of the 80’s he has had a presence in the contest with several titles throughout his career. The interpreter will be the first Frenchman to occupy the role of president of the jury since 2009, the year in which Isabelle Huppert presided.

From the organization they have explained that often the french celebrities they are granted the honor of presiding over the body of the jury in the anniversary years of the Festival, as is the case this year when 75 years are celebrated since its creation. Others who have held that role have been Yves Montand in 1987 for the 40th anniversary, Gerard Depardieu in 1993 for 45 years, and isabel adjani in 1997 for 50 years.

This year, the rest of the jury will be made up of Asghar Farhadi (A Hero), the two-time Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker; his North American peer Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter); British actress and director rebecca hall (passing); Danish model and actress of Indian origin Deepika Padukone (Chennai Express); swedish actress Noomi Rapace (Lamb); Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca (Miele), the French director Ladj Ly (Les Miserables), and the Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier (The Worst Person in the World).

“It is a great honor and a source of pride to be entrusted to me, in the midst of all the events that we are experiencing in the world, with the splendid and heavy task of presiding over the Jury of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival,” he said. Lindon in a statement.

“With my Jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty and freedom, with the mission of moving the greatest number of women and men by telling them of their wounds and joys. shared. Culture helps the human soul rise up and hope for tomorrow,” Lindon added.

The Cannes Film Festival this year will be held from May 17 to 28.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!